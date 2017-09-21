Revenge mission is successful as Bourne coast to cup victory

Bourne took swift revenge on Skegness for ending their NLD Plate ambitions with a shut-out at Milking Nook Drove on Saturday.

Tries by full back Jack Berry, winger Josh Lynch and captain Tom Dixon, along with 13 points from kicker Sam Evison saw the home side easily past their Midlands Four East (North) opponents.

Two weeks earlier, Skegness had inflicted a 26-15 defeat on an under-strength Bourne who were without a number of key players due to cricket commitments.

Bourne player/coach Dave Maudsley said: “We were much improved on two weeks ago as we had better players coming back into the squad.

“But a lot more importantly than that, everybody is making it to training so that the things we want to do as a team at practice on a Wednesday night are then taken out onto the field on Saturdays.

“We put in an all-round team effort against Skegness, although the first 40 minutes were really close.

“In the second half, we went off the boil a little bit but still had enough to win comfortably.”

Maudsley named five new or returning players in his starting XV, including winger Drew Castle who is back after university, promising flanker Dan Smith and ex-Spalding fly half Sion Williams.

There were also chances for prop Chris Greenwood and winger James Thomas to stake their claims for a place in Maudsley’s plans for this season.

Maudsley said: “In terms of confidence and all-round results, this win and clean sheet were massively important, especially given the last part of the game when Skegness put pressure on us.

“But the nature of Bourne rugby is that players come and go, including Drew Castle who is no longer at university and works in London.

“Yet he’s still happy to come back and play for us, whilst we’ll lose James Thomas who is going to university.

“Dan Smith played a few games for us last season and he’s such a naturally good player so we want to make use of him.

“In our three games, Dan has been man of the match once and close to it another time.

“Chris Greenwood has moved into the area and knows the game well, while Sion Williams is a useful person to have around because he backs me up at fly half.

“Sion is also someone that Jack Lagdon can learn from, allowing me to pick from two or three fly halves.”

Meanwhile, Bourne are hoping to make it two Midlands Four East (South) wins in a row when they visit Wellingborough Old Grammarians tomorrow.

Maudsley said: “We’ve got three games under our belt after training really hard this summer and, in terms of ambition, it’s about getting as many people down to training and playing as possible.

“Then we can look to win more games than we lose because it’s a good way of working out whether we’ve had a good season or not.”

Bourne: Greenwood, Sleight, Gill, Brown, Hiscocks, Thornburn, Smith, Dixon; Evison, Williams, Thomas, Harby, Charlton, Castle, Berry. Replacements: Wheeler, Appleby, Douglas, Lagdon, Lynch.