Matchwinner Evison is a ‘big recruit’, says Maudsley

A combination of sound preparation and a sparkling home display by fly half Sam Evison booked Bourne’s ticket to the NLD Shield final on April 29.

That’s according to Bourne player-coach Dave Maudsley who admitted the 13-5 win over Stamford College Old Boys was a much-needed confidence booster.

Bourne full back Jack Berry Holds on to the Ball. Photo by Alan Hancock.

Maudlsey said: “We’ve had it in our game to beat teams all years and done it on occasions,

“Against Old Boys, we attacked incredibly well and played the conditions better than them.

“We’d worked a bit on our contact play and it paid dividends when we had the ball.

“Sometimes it’s about convincing ourselves that we’ve got that in us, but we’ve been guilty of being a little bit arrogant sometimes.”

As well as Evison, Maudsley singled out Bourne vice captain Adam Binns and the forwards, including locks Bradley Hiscocks and Tim Douglas for special praise.

Maudsley said: “They all did bits well and we needed a win to build some momentum in the season.

“Sam Evison is a big recruit who has come over from Oakham and played two or three games for us.

“He brings with him a real control, his passing is spot on and he’s a real athlete.”

Evison himself said: “I thought it was a really good game of rugby where we told ourselves to grind out the first half.

“When we were 5-0 down at half-time, we were really happy with where we were as we didn’t want to be playing catch-up in the second half.

“The late try in the first half by Old Boys gave us the kick we needed as maybe some of the lads started to thing we were really going to dominate in the second half.

Evison blamed his penalty miss early in the second half on nerves, adding: “I though I had to redeem myself after the first penalty and the next two came after one of their players held on to the ball when we had won the turnover.

“I really enjoy playing at Bourne and I feel like I’ve fitted in quite well.

“The NLD Shield final will be massive and hopefully it will give everyone the motivation to train and play well.”

Meanwhile, Stamford College Old Boys chairman Jon Duncan said: “You have good days and bad days in the rugby office but that wasn’t us out there against Bourne.

“The wind didn’t help is and it never made for good, flowing rugby.

“But onwards and upwards in the league where we’re doing alright and we’ve got to play Bourne again next month.

“We’ve got players coming back from injury so, hopefully, things will improve for us a bit.

“But fair play to Bourne and good luck to them in the final.”