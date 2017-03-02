HUNTS & PETERBOROUGH CUP: Deepings storm into final with dominant display

Linchfield Road is still a fortress for Deepings after keeping their unbeaten home record with a 46-15 destruction of Thorney in the semi-final.

Two tries each for winger James McCaskie and scrum half Alex Millar were added to with another four, one each for Dan Young, Chris Owen, Guy Cunningham and man of the match Phil Trotman.

Deepings will now wait to see which Peterborough-based side, Borough or Lions, will be their opponents in the Hunts and Peterborough Cup final will be their opponents next month.

Coach Nobby Coupland said: “The first 20 minutes was the best 20 minutes we’ve played all season, with the tempo, pace and the wind up our backs.

“But playing the last 20 minutes against the win, we weren’t quite as good in playing our rugby.

“It was good to move on from the hoodoo Thorney had over us and show them how much we’ve improved.

“But is also helps to have your best players doing well, with our captain Kance Charity back to his best.”

Coupland felt his side had a point to prove after a hard-fought loss at Bedford Swifts in the league earlier this month.

The Green Machine managed to put the loss behind them two weeks later with a win at Brackley which set them up nicely for the demolition of Thorney who beat them in the same competition in December 2014.

Coupland said: “We messed up at Bedford Swifts where we put out a makeshift side.

“But we managed to hold on at Brackley which, for us, is a scalp.

“We trained well for the Thorney game and it was good to have Dan Hainsworth back after missing most of last year with a back injury.

“There’s real pace with James McCaskie and Kelvin Squires, while Aram Jones looks comfortable at full back, knowing there’s pace around him.

“Alex Millar played well at number 13 and Gareth Silverwood went out there and played 80 minutes, despite him being and old guy like myself.

“We’ve got a good balance in the team, a lot of our forwards have scored a lot of tries this year and everyone is enjoying the season.

“But we’ve been in the final several times before and lost, so let’s have something to shout about at the annual dinner.”

Captain Lance Charity said: “It was a great win and a great team performance by us, with everyone hungry for success in the final.”

Deepings prop Gareth Silverwood said: “It was a very strong performance from the lads and it’s now onto the final.”

DEEPINGS: Green, Peacock, Silverwood, Hayward, Bower, Hainsworth, Cannell, Trotman; Charity, Cunningham, McCaskie, Owen, Young, Kempson, Jones. Replacements: Millar, Rippon, Tanner.