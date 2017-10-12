Devils bounce back in style

Deeping Devils bounced back to form following their opening league loss with a 42-5 victory over St Neots on Sunday.

Boosted by some new players, the Devils were eager to get going and ran in four tries during the first half, including one from a prop who had been placed on the wing for this game.

Some excellent forward pod work and backs’ hands provided some very exciting rugby.

St Neots reduced the arrears as the start of the second half and their forwards worked incredibly hard and managed to squeeze in a try after eight phases of play.

Deeping did not let this faze them though and they stormed back with four more tries with some outstanding line cutting and footwork giving players the opportunity to score.

Captain Jess Robinson said: “The team could not have made me more proud. Their dedication, ruthless attack and defence was second to none.

“Every single player in the squad earned their place on the pitch and did their utmost for their team mates. What more could I ask for?”

Forward of the match was Rachel Vidler while back of the match was prop-cum-winger Gemma Wilson.

St Neots, despite the defeat, kept their heads up and played a fair and clean game throughout.