Bourne in good shape for Vase final after Thorney win

Bourne go into tomorrow’s NLD Vase Final against Midlands Five East (North) champions Keyworth after a morale-boosting win over tricky foes Thorney.

In fact, Dave Maudsley’s side completed the double over their opponents thanks to two tries from Sam Thornburn and a single touchdown by brother Harry Thornburn.

Sam Thornburn and Jack Lagdon win the ball for Bourne at home to Thorney in a 29-19 win at Milking Nook Drove. Photo by Alan Hancock.

Bourne had to pick themselves up from a 0-10 deficit knowing that at least six of their first-choice XV were out, including Maudsley himself with a broken thumb.

It was Bourne’s first win over Thorney at Milking Nook Drove for a number of years and Maudsley said: “It was one of our best games of the year.

“We lost half a dozen players to cricket, but we had all the play in the first half and were in Thorney’s part of the field the whole time.

“But there was a bit of loose handling in midfield and then Thorney turned over some loos ball to score under the posts.

“We went in 10-12 down at half time and, in the second half, Thorney came at us with a big, heavy pack.

“However, we did our best to disrupt it and it was a good, all-round performance in the end.”

The likes of skipper Tom Dixon, vice-captain Adam Binns, winger Rob Bentley and full back Jack Berry, who all missed the Thorney game due to cricket commitments, are expected to return for the Vase final on Saturday.

Maudsley said: “I’m pleased that we went into the Thorney game with an under-strength side because it showed that our squad has depth and the win took us into fifth place.

“This season, we’ve played 24 games, winning 12 and losing 12.

“So if we win on Saturday, we’ll end with a winning season.

“Keyworth are strong in the pack but it really doesn’t matter who we’re playing or where.

“We just hope that we’re good enough to get the better of them.”

Back Jack Lagdon said: “Obviously securing a win over a good side like Thorney, with key players missing, is an amazing feeling.

“Everyone put in such a shift to make sure we didn’t get ahead of ourselves and we finished the season on a high.

“Massive respect for everyone who played out of position and, hopefully, we can take that momentum into the cup final on Saturday.

Forward Ben Keast said: “It was an enjoyable game and although a lot of our main players were absent, the team came together and played really well.”