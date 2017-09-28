Wheelers dominate by taking top spots in league opener

There was a fabulous turn-out of Bourne Wheelers riders at the weekend for the first round of the Lincolnshire Cyclocross League at Crowland, with several trying the sport for the first time.

The conditions could not have been better in the sunshine at Snowden fields.

In the youth race, Bourne Wheelers riders were first and second across the board through Bryn Richards and Owen Lightfoot in the Under 16 boys and Molly Peel and Ellen Fordham in the girls event.

It was Alex Galpin and Dan Galpin in the Under 14 boys with Ellie Peel and Emily Richards in the girls competition.

The course was long but fast going and endurance played a key part in their success.

Other Bourne riders finishing well up were Rory Standish (8th, U16), Harry Garfield (5th, U14), Edward Lindsell (6th, U14) and Penny Lindsell (5th, U14).

In the Under 12 race, Emily Comben lined up for her first outing and paced it well to finish 15th overall from a field of 45 riders and was fifth girl.

In the veteran’s race, Tom Comben led the club home in 33rd place. Chris Peel, Gareth Richards and Tony Gilbert could see each other all the time making the racing interesting and finished with positions of 44th, 46th and 47th.

Phil Galpin lost five minutes on the first lap due to a problem with his bike but did get back into the race again to finish in 64th. Martin Kennedy (Ellmore Factory Racing) took a very convincing win in this race.

In the seniors, ladies and juniors race Bart Kieres showed again why he is the club cyclo-cross champion with a ride to 12th place overall.

New to cyclo-cross this year was Jenni Wood who surprised herself to finish second lady.

Other notable results from Bourne based riders were Tim James (365 4 bikes academy) in fifth place in the senior men and Maddie Gammons (Team Vision Innovate Leisure) who rode superbly to take the win in the ladies. Matt Ellis (Steve Pool Plant Hire) was the victor in men’s race.

The previous day also saw another round in the Notts and Derby league and three of Bourne’s youth riders were competing.

The course at Shipley Park, Heanor, was soggy in places and hilly offering a very different challenge to Crowland.

This suited Owen Lightfoot perfectly and he rode a very clever race to finish first. Alex Galpin finished fifth in the Under 14 category and Dan Galpin improved on his previous weeks performance in this league with a 16th place finish.

Wheelers are now looking forward to the next events at Alfreton and Sleaford.