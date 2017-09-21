Terrific Toft ladies gain historic win after title play-off

Lady golfers from Toft have made history after being crowned Lincolnshire League champions for the first time ever.

They won a monumental play-off match between the divisional winners against Cleethorpes on a neutal course at Sleaford.

Toft had made it to the final three times in the past five years but without success while Cleethorpes were familiar with victory which made the contest all the more exciting.

All four matches went to the wire and it took a nailbiting ‘sudden death’ to get a result after match of epic drama.

Toft’s league captain Mairead Scott and her partner Cathy Lee bagged the first win by 2&1, playing a pair with handicaps of one and seven.

This brilliant start was followed up by Lorraine Robinson and Sandie Streets claiming a 3&2 success which put Toft in a promising position.

Cleethorpes fought back with the narrowest of 2&1 wins against Alison Ravenhill and Mandy Lees in a match that went to the 17th hole.

The fourth match was even more dramatic as Viv Bradley and Louise Bradley fought back from three down to take the battle to the final hole.

A half would have given Toft the result they wanted, but Louise’s vital long birdie putt agonisingly stayed on the edge to give Cleethorpes the win.

It was left to the top pair of each team to play a sudden death match to determine the winners.

Mairead and Cathy set out on the first extra hole which at first looked to have started well for Cleethorpes but which ended in an amazing victory for Toft when, holding her nerve, Cathy sank the winning putt.

Jubilation for the team and for the faithful Toft supporters after the most fantastic display of match golf.