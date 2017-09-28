Five-star opening from Dragons as 2nds get off to a winning start

A superb start saw Bourne Deeping 2nds produce a five-star performance to record an emphatic opening day victory at Spalding 2nds.

Spalding 2nds 0 Bourne Deeping 2nds 5

A promising start showcased the level of dominance that Bourne Deeping would enjoy as Ollie Vartan looked dangerous every time he received the ball.

Iit was inevitable that one of his pinpoint passes would lead to one of the easiest goals a striker could ever score as Harry Fountaine tipped the ball in at the back post.

The pressure continued and Ollie Browne thundered the back-board as the Dragons led 2-0 at half-time.

Spalding came out after the interval looking to reduce the deficit and the Dragons defence had to hold firm.

The Dragons regained their composure and structure which led to Dodds adding their third goal with a calm finish.

A fine individual goal from Harry Fountaine increased Bourne’s lead as he picked up the ball and turned on his deadly pace which took him past all the Spalding midfield and defence before rounding off an incredible attacking run with a sublime reverse finish into the back of the net.

Browne completed the scoring right on the final whistle after blasting home from another short corner.

The men’s first team went down to a 3-2 home defeat against Dereham in their Premier B Division opener.

Cambs City 5ths 2 Bourne Deeping 3rds 4

A stunning start that saw the Dragons score three goals in the opening 20 minutes laid the foundations for victory.

A classic strike from Andrew Vartan, a tidy finish from debutant Hector Clack and a penalty corner bolt from the experienced Paul Curtis caused the initial damage.

Cambridge fought their way back into the game by scoring either side of half-time to reduce the arrears but, when Mike Gregson hit the net after some ping pong with the goal keeper, a cushion was established and not relinquished.

Bourne Deeping 4ths 3 City of Peterborough 6ths 1

A hard-fought victory saw Bourne Deeping 4ths open their campaign with a victory following last season’s promotion.

The first half saw a lot of Bourne Deeping pressure culminating in a shot from Chris Mann that hit the underside of the bar and came out and some half chances that the Dragons could not capitalise on.

COPs’ attack was in general snuffed out by an excellent Bourne Deeping defence and the half ended goalless.

The second half saw chances at both ends with Lee Langley, the Bourne Deeping keeper, making some key saves.

The breakthrough came from a Lewis Steadman mazy run and cross which fell kindly to Mann who from the top of the D finished with a well-placed shot.

This was the breakthrough that Bourne Deeping needed and it wasn’t long before they scored their second with a typical strikers deflection from Tim Keisel to make it 2-0 after good build up play.

Oscar Morley and Rory White were excellent throughout the half with the latter getting the man-of-the-match award for his energetic runs down the wing.

A third goal came from a quick free hit from White which found Mann in space and he cleverly put a ball through to Keisel for a one on one with the keeper and he used all his years of experience to easily beat the keeper with aplomb.

COP fought back and managed to pull one goal back with ten minutes to go from a well finished breakaway, however, the Bourne Deeping defence held out against some late pressure.

Bourne Deeping 6ths 1 Wisbech Town 4s 4

A youthful Bourne Deeping 6ths side produced an encouraging performance despite an opening day defeat.

Despite starting strongly, the men in black found themselves a goal down after 10 minutes as an unmarked player slotted the ball into the left corner.

However, this did not deter the team as they created multiple chances thanks to excellent work in the midfield by Sam Staines and Mark Cox who frequently found Alex Flint and Zach Cox down the wings. This resulted in striker David Sarsby having two attempts on goal he was unlucky not to convert.

However, despite the good work at the back from the ever-young Mark Lovejoy, Geoff Wadsworth and in particular Eoin Briggs, Wisbech grabbed a second.

Just before half-time Flint nearly drew one back as a result of excellent running down the wing.

The second half saw Bourne Deeping bounce back well, often troubling the Wisbech defence but not getting the end result.

Not long after, with the Dragons down to 10 men for five mins, Wisbech scored another two, both from short corners.

Goalkeeper Ollie Wright, making his senior debut, looked right at home, pulling off a series of top quality saves ensuring that the Wisbech’s goal tally remained at four.

The final 15 minutes was by far the Dragons’ best part of the match with Ethan Edwards and Conner Gosnell both picking out Cox and forward Harry Wakeham, who both had chances on goal.

Bourne Deeping grabbed a late goal at the end with Briggs tapping in a high ball from a short corner.

Bourne Deeping Ladies had mixed fortunes in their opening to the new season.

The ladies first team got off to a sensational start with a convincing 10-0 victory over Horncastle.

However, the third team went down to a 2-0 home defeat against City of Peterborough 4ths despite a determined defensive display.

Ella Henson went close to scoring for Bourne Deeping while Emily Langhorne and Lucy Scrafton put some good passing moves together.

Ross Taylor-Jackson made a string of fine saves in the home goal before being beaten twice as the visitors took the points.