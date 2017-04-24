CYCLING: Dan Fleeman delivers home win in 2017 CiCLE Classic

There was a popular winner of the 13th edition of the Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic as Dan Fleeman, team captain of locally based team Metaltek-Kuota, took the win in a sprint finish on Sherrard Street on Sunday.
It was the biggest single-day race win of 34-year-old Fleeman’s career after three previous top 10 finishes in the CiCLE Classic.
However tot everyone was happy about Fleeman’s victory in the 13th edition of the race, which ended in controversy with the second place rider showing the finger to the winner as they crossed the line.
Starting in Oakham town centre at 11am and finishing in Melton Mowbray town centre nearly five hours later, the 180 competitors from more than 20 nations making up 38 teams, raced 189kms over some of the challenging terrain that rural England can provide.
The UCI 1.2 class race involves many off road sections giving it its character as Britain’s answer to Spring Classic one day races of Northern Europe.
On the day a group of eight riders escaped the rest of the field on the off road sections 50km into the race and they were never caught again. From that select group several breaks emerged including a brave solo move from Madison Genesis’ Matt Holmes as the race entered the final finishing circuit but he was reeled in and it was a two rider sprint that decided the race with Fleeman jumping across to join New Zealand-born One Pro Cycling rider Hayden McCormick at the front of the race.
The rest of the field chased furiously behind, bringing down the time gaps from a couple of minutes to just a few second, but it was the two men at the front who battled for the win, with Fleeman opening up his sprint 300 metres from the line to catch his rival by surprise.
The final place on the podium was taken by JLT Condor rider Brenton Jones, who got back in contention to win a sprint for the minor prizes, despite suffering a number punctures on the gravel sections earlier in the race.
Result:
Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic 2017
1 Dan FLEEMAN Metaltek Kuota RT 4:41:55
2 Hayden MCCORMICK ONE Pro Cycling
3 Brenton JONES JLT Condor 6
4 Rory TOWNSEND Bike Channel Canyon @ 6 secs
5 Johnny MCEVOY Madison Genesis 6
6 Przemyslaw KASPERKIEWICZ An Post Chain Reaction 6
7 Zach MAY Metaltek Kuota RT 6
8 Steele VON HOFF ONE Pro Cycling 6
9 Sam LOWE Bike Channel Canyon 6
10 Russell DOWNING JLT Condor 6
11 Jacob SCOTT An Post Chain Reaction 10 secs
12 Connor SWIFT Madison Genesis 10
13 Karol DOMAGALSKI ONE Pro Cycling 12 secs
14 Matthew CRONSHAW Madison Genesis 32 secs
15 Enrique SANZ UNZUE Raleigh GAC 38 secs
16 Peeter PRUUS Reitumu Banka Riga 46 secs
17 Matthew HOLMES Madison Genesis 51 secs
18 Joey WALKER Team Wiggins 1:15 secs
19 Armands BECIS Reitumu Banka Riga 1:28 secs
20 George PYM Metaltek Kuota RT 1:28 secs
21 Tom MAZZONE Metaltek Kuota RT 1:31 secs
22 Adria MORENO SALA Raleigh GAC 1:35 secs
23 Christopher DREDGE Spirit Tifosi RT 1:58 secs
24 Bas TIETEMA An Post Chain Reaction 1:58
25 Chris OPIE Bike Channel Canyon 1:58
26 Massimo VANDERAERDEN An Post Chain Reaction 2:00 secs
27 Peter WILLIAMS ONE Pro Cycling 4:07 secs
28 Thomas MOSES JLT Condor 4:07
29 Thomas STEWART ONE Pro Cycling 4:50 secs
30 Richard HANDLEY Madison Genesis 4:50
31 Gertjan DE VOS Start Vaxes Cycling Team 4:50
32 Michael CUMING Neon-Velo CT 4:50
33 Sean MCKENNA An Post Chain Reaction 4:50
34 Ryan PERRY Raleigh GAC 7:26 secs
35 Robert SCOTT Team Wiggins 7:45 secs
36 Peter BARUSEVICUS Team KTM 8:03 secs
37 Christopher MCGLINCHEY Cycling Ulster 8:03
38 Edward CLEMENS Spirit Tifosi RT 8:03
39 Adam KENWAY Raleigh GAC 8:03
40 Jorgos SCHRIJVER WPG Amsterdam 8:03
41 William BROWN Brother NRG Driverplan 8:03
42 Augusto FINKLER Guerciotti Redondela 8:03
43 David BOLLAND Neon-Velo CT 8:03
44 Emils LIEPINS Reitumu Banka Riga 8:03
45 Maxime HUYGENS Eseg Douai 8:03
46 Dillon BYRNE VCUK Velo Champion 8:03
47 Oliver MAXWELL East Mids-RDA 8:07
48 Harry TANFIELD Bike Channel Canyon 8:07
49 Sebastian MORA VEDRI Raleigh GAC 8:07
50 Andrew HAWDON Wheelbase Altura MGD 8:07
51 Maris BOGDANOVICS Reitumu Banka Riga 8:09
52 Jake HALES Spirit Tifosi RT 8:09
53 Rhys LLOYD Metaltek Kuota RT 8:09
54 Matthew NOWELL Bike Channel Canyon 10:54 secs
DNF Daniel BIGHAM Brother NRG Driverplan
DNF Oscar JUSTO VILLANUEVA Guerciotti Redondela
DNF Tom YIANGOU Neon-Velo CT
DNF Jeremy DURRIN Neon-Velo CT
DNF William BJERGFELT Neon-Velo CT
DNF Yoeri HAVIK Raleigh GAC
DNF Damien SHAW An Post Chain Reaction
DNF Jonathan MOULD JLT Condor
DNF Lindsay WATSON Cycling Ulster
DNF Elliott PORTER Neon-Velo CT
DNF Yanto BARKER East Mids-RDA
DNF Taylor GUNMAN Madison Genesis
DNF Craig REA Cycling Ulster
DNF Rhys HOWELLS Team Wiggins
DNF Robert-Jon MCCARTHY JLT Condor
DNF Alistair SLATER JLT Condor
DNF Kristian HOUSE ONE Pro Cycling
DNF Jake WOMERSLEY Bike Channel Canyon
DNF Daan DE GROOT WPG Amsterdam
DNF Martijn VELING WPG Amsterdam
DNF Matthijs KOEDIJK WPG Amsterdam
DNF Kevin WILMSEN WPG Amsterdam
DNF Yentl RUIJMGAARD WPG Amsterdam
DNF Rodrigo DOS SANTOS QUIRINO Guerciotti Redondela
DNF Matias Fernando ARIAGADA PIZARRO Guerciotti Redondela
DNF Jefferey MAY Guerciotti Redondela
DNF Doron WIGGINS Eseg Douai
DNF Matthias VAN BEETHOVEN Eseg Douai
DNF Kevin AVOINE Eseg Douai
DNF Alexis CARESMEL Eseg Douai
DNF Florian VAN ELSANDER Eseg Douai
DNF Lloyd CHAPMAN Catford CC Equipe/Banks
DNF Matthew WEBSTER Catford CC Equipe/Banks
DNF Will FOX Catford CC Equipe/Banks
DNF Callum FERGUSON Catford CC Equipe/Banks
DNF George FOWLER Catford CC Equipe/Banks
DNF Charles WALKER Catford CC Equipe/Banks
DNF Carlos LORENTE GARCIA DARE Viator Partizan
DNF Javier VALERO AMAT DARE Viator Partizan
DNF Oscar SANCHEZ CABELLERO DARE Viator Partizan
DNF Jose Carlos NUNEZ SANCHEZ DARE Viator Partizan
DNF Miguel CALATAYUD BOFEO DARE Viator Partizan
DNF Francisco CASTELLO DOBON DARE Viator Partizan
DNF Christopher LATHAM Team Wiggins
DNF Oliver WOOD Team Wiggins
DNF Dylan KERFOOT-ROBSON Team Wiggins
DNF Robert ORR Brother NRG Driverplan
DNF Jacob TIPPER Brother NRG Driverplan
DNF Robert SMAIL Brother NRG Driverplan
DNF Simon WILSON Brother NRG Driverplan
DNF Alexander RAY Start Vaxes Cycling Team
DNF Mandel MARQUEZ Start Vaxes Cycling Team
DNF Matthias VAN AKEN Start Vaxes Cycling Team
DNF Thomas SCOTT-COLLINS Spirit Tifosi RT
DNF Jack WALLER Spirit Tifosi RT
DNF Cameron WOOLSEY Spirit Tifosi RT
DNF Angus FYFFE Cycling Ulster
DNF Jake GRAY Cycling Ulster
DNF Owen LINE VCUK Velo Champion
DNF Jimmy SMITH VCUK Velo Champion
DNF Adam DARBYSHIRE VCUK Velo Champion
DNF Evan OLIPHANT Wheelbase Altura MGD
DNF Stuart REID Wheelbase Altura MGD
DNF Levi MOODY Wheelbase Altura MGD
DNF Alfie MOSES Wheelbase Altura MGD
DNF Andrew DISLEY Team KTM
DNF Fraser ROUNDS Team KTM
DNF Julian VARLEY Team KTM
DNF Alex AUTY Team KTM
DNF James WOODFIELD Wellingborough Cycles RT
DNF Jordan PEACOCK Wellingborough Cycles RT
DNF James HYDE Wellingborough Cycles RT
DNF Oliver W BATES Wellingborough Cycles RT
DNF William SCOTT Flamme Rouge CT
DNF Matthew EXLEY Flamme Rouge CT
DNF Jack STEEL-JESSOP Flamme Rouge CT
DNF Ollie TAYLOR Flamme Rouge CT
DNF Bradley SYMONDS Team PB Performance
DNF Thomas DAVIES Team PB Performance
DNF Matthew KING Team PB Performance
DNF James POOLE Team PB Performance
DNF Christopher COYLE East Mids-RDA
DNF Matthew CLARKE East Mids-RDA
DNF Ben JOUGHIN ProVision
DNF Simon BRADELEY ProVision
DNF Alexandre TOUCHE ProVision
DNF Alexander SIMMONS ProVision
DNF Joseph PERKINS Leisure Lakes Bikes
DNF Elliot HARRISON Leisure Lakes Bikes
DNF Geoff COMLEY Leisure Lakes Bikes
DNF Andrew MAGNIER Leisure Lakes Bikes
DNF Darren COLE RPD Racing
DNF Christopher BATES RPD Racing
DNF Christopher TILL RPD Racing
DNF Thomas COX RPD Racing
DNF Paul BARNARD Southdowns/Casco
DNF Simon MCNAMARA Southdowns/Casco
DNF Stephen CAVEY Southdowns/Casco
DNF William FAZACKERLEY Southdowns/Casco
DNF David OGG Godfrey Bikewear – VisionExpress RT
DNF Pierre VERNIE Godfrey Bikewear – VisionExpress RT
DNF George SEWELL Godfrey Bikewear – VisionExpress RT
DNF Josh HOUSLEY Godfrey Bikewear – VisionExpress RT
DNF Peter COCKER Giant Store Rutland/Watt Bike
DNF Steve YOUNG Giant Store Rutland/Watt Bike
DNF Karl BAILLIE Giant Store Rutland/Watt Bike
DNF Paul COX Giant Store Rutland/Watt Bike
DNF Andrew WILLIAMS Wigmore Regional Team
DNF James MCKAY Wigmore Regional Team
DNF Hamish CARRICK Wigmore Regional Team
DNF James AMBROSE-PARISH Wigmore Regional Team
DNF Michael BURKE OVB
DNF Chris MCNAUGHTON OVB
DNF Andrew BRINKLEY OVB
DNF Steve TAIT OVB
DNF Sean DUNLEA QSW Cycling Team
DNF James MADGWICK QSW Cycling Team
DNF Harry THOMPSON QSW Cycling Team
DNF Elliot FULLERTON QSW Cycling Team
DNF Thomas SEELEY Rhino Velo Race Team
DNF Oliver HAYWARD Rhino Velo Race Team
DNF Kirk VICKERS Rhino Velo Race Team
DNF Robert SEELEY Rhino Velo Race Team
DNS David CLARKE East Mids-RDA
DSQ Liam HOLOHAN Metaltek Kuota RT