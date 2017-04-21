CRICKET: Season preview - O’Connor comes in for Bourne

An opening-day trip to the defending champions awaits Bourne.

Last year they finished in sixth place – 62 points behind Bracebridge Heath who took the title.

This summer, Bourne have brought in South African batsman Quewin O’Connor.

However, they have lost the services of bowler Ben Collins who moved away from the area.

Vice-captain Carl Wilson said: “We’ll have a similar side with the same group of lads who have been together for three or four years.

“We didn’t have the best of seasons last time so, hopefully, we can improve on that.

“We’ve done some pre-season work and the lads seem to be up for it.

“I know a lot of teams in the league have strengthened with more players coming in.

“Once again, I think it’s going to be in the balance and the league looks to be open. On the day, all the teams can beat anyone else.

“We’ve got a tough first game at Bracebridge Heath who have made a couple of additions and lost a couple as well.

“Personally, I’ve done a fair bit of work over the winter with the Lincolnshire squad while the other lads have been training regularly over the past month.

“So we’re hoping to start well and better than we usually do.

“Last season we didn’t have enough strength in depth in our batting if we lost early wickets.

“Towards the end of the season, we seemed to improve but we didn’t score enough runs. Hopefully, our overseas player will make us better and we feel we can take wickets.”

APRIL

22: Bracebridge Heath (A)

29: Louth (H)

MAY

6: Grantham (A)

13: Market Deeping (H)

20: Woodhall Spa (A)

27: Lindum (H)

JUNE

3: Alford & District (A)

10: Spalding (H)

17: Boston (H)

24: Grimsby Town (A)

JULY

1: Sleaford (H)

8: Bracebridge Heath (H)

15: Louth (A)

22: Grantham (H)

29: Market Deeping (A)

AUGUST

5: Woodhall Spa (H)

12: Lindum (A)

19: Alford & District (H)

26: Spalding (A)

SEPTEMBER

2: Boston (A)

9: Grimsby Town (H)

16: Sleaford (A)