Cricket players have reason to smile after £35,000 grant

Market Deeping Cricket Club has received a £35,000 investment from local construction business Mick George Ltd.

Although the club enjoys some of the best facilities in the surrounding area, its continued popularity has placed pressure on its playing and training facilities, which the club has been keen to address in an attempt to enable further progress.

The funds provided have been put towards the installation of an impressive new ‘practice net’ facility, which features multiple enclosures for testing the batting and bowling credentials of members, both young and old, associated with the club.

And it’s not just the players that have benefitted from the grant either. Ian Jones, head groundsman, and Tom Shinkins, assistant head groundsman, also have a reason to smile, thanks to the delivery of a new heavy-duty roller that will significantly enhance the playing surfaces for all users.

Simon Gillett, chairman of Market Deeping Cricket Club said: “The clubs’ aim is to inspire, develop and deliver opportunities for people of all abilities within the community to play and enjoy cricket.

“The provision of the new net facilities and roller will allow us to continue to attract people in to the game from all demographics of the local region.’’

The club currently has four youth teams made up of nearly 100 juniors, as well as senior representation from a further four teams, which means the venue often has more than 12 fixtures a week, as well as training sessions.