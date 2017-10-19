County honour for Deepings swimmers at national finals

Five members of Deepings Swimming Club were selected to represent Lincolnshire at the 2017 ASA National County Team Championships.

Senior squad members Tom Adams, Tom Neal, Louis Metselaar, Isabel Spinley and Holly Leggott competed for the county in three individual races and three relays at the championships, held at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

Meanwhile, 10-year- old Alex Sadler also received a county call-up, representing Lincolnshire at the Beds Junior Inter-County competition, which took place at the Inspire Sports Village in Luton.

Lincolnshire finished ninth of 17 teams in League 2 at the national county championships after fine performances from the Deepings swimmers.

Isabel, who was named girls’ county team captain, won the Girls 16/17yrs 100m butterfly, narrowly missing her personal best time despite being in heavy endurance training.

Tom Adams came fifth in the Boys 14/15yrs 100m butterfly and Louis Metselaar was sixth in the Boys 14/15yrs 100m breaststroke.

Tom and Louis then joined forces to swim their strokes as part of the 200m medley team, helping Lincolnshire to a third place finish.

Also competing in their respective team medleys were Tom Neal and Holly Leggott.

Tom took the backstroke leg in the Boys 16/17yrs 200m race as the team finished 13th, while Holly anchored the Girls 14/15yrs 200m team, bringing them home in 11th.

Meanwhile, in the Junior Inter-County competition, Alex Sadler came third in the Boys 10yrs 50m freestyle and helped the mixed 200m freestyle relay team to sixth. Lincolnshire finished seventh.

Lynn Chapman, Deepings Swimming Club head coach, said: “I’m delighted we had so many members of the squad selected to represent Lincolnshire this year.

“It’s a great honour and the swimmers all did themselves credit. It should set them up for another outstanding season as we build towards the winter nationals.”