Bronze medal for Joshua at World Championship

Billingborough youngster Joshua Newman has won a bronze medal in his first appearance at the 2017 World Angling Championships in Ireland.

Joshua was competing for England Under 15s side at the event on Inniscarra Lake in Ireland.

He was selected after an exhausting six-day official practice regime in Ireland where he lined up alongside Billy kirk, Ryan Kennison and William McCranor.

The event was against the 10 best teams from across the world and, after a solid days fishing catching roach, the team were lying in the silver medal position with the French leading and Poland in bronze.

On the second day, Team England drew a couple of very hard pegs but managed to stay consistent and ended the day in joint silver position with Poland but lost out on a weight countback putting them in bronze medal position.

Team manager Joe Roberts was extremely pleased as this was the first time the English team had fished international rules and to come away with a medal at their first attempt was amazing.

The established England Under 20 and Under 25s both finished in fourth place, showing what a competitive competition it was this year and highlighting how well the Under 15 team had actually performed.

Joshua was absolutely delighted to be part of the team and formed relationships with his colleagues that will only strengthen the squad for future years and was proud to represent his country at such a young age.

He personally wants to thank anyone that has supported him including Sensas Mark One, Legacy Tackle and local businesses including Hall and Halls, Sams Newsagent, George’s Fish and Chips and Branch brothers.

Joshua will now be entering senior matches to improve his abilities with an aim to make the future England Under 20 squad.