ATHLETICS: Langtoft run all set for another record

Entries are filling up fast with less than four weeks until the Langtoft 10k and 3k fun run on Sunday, April 30.

The number of entrants so far is well ahead of the number at the same time last year so the event could be set to enjoy another record year.

Organisers hope to be able to accept entries on the day, but are encouraging people to sign up in advance via the race website www.langtoftroad run.btck.co.uk to avoid any disappointment.

This year’s event, which sees the 3k start at 10.15am and the 10k an hour later, is the 28th to be staged in Langtoft with thousands of pounds having been raised for local groups and charities over the years.

Medals will be presented to all finishers in both races and there are trophies for the fastest entrants in a range of categories, including the 3k primary schools challenge.

Organisers are also again offering a £100 prize to any man or woman who can beat the 10k course record.

The male record of 31 mins 37 secs was established in 1994, while the female record (36:32) was set in 2009.

The organisers are keen to draw people’s attention to a change in route for the 3k which will see runners diverted along Scott’s Close and Mossop Drive this year before entering Manor Close and finishing on the playing fields as before.

They are also advising drivers of possible delays along King Street between West Deeping and Baston, as 10k runners cross at Langtoft’s Stowe Road junction.

Sue Archer, of the road race committee, said: “We will have people in place to ensure runners can cross safely so that will inevitably lead to some hold-ups for traffic.

“We would encourage drivers to avoid using that stretch of King Street if at all possible between about 11.15am and 12.30pm.”