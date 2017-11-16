Accolade for Sara after six-goal haul in convincing victory

Bourne Deeping Dragons’ teenage goal-getter Sara Morgan-Walters was named in the England Hockey Team of the Week after her exploits at the weekend.

Morgan-Walters scored a double hat-trick to help the Ladies 2nds to an emphatic 13-0 victory over Alford in their East League Division 4NW(N) match.

Sophie Brittain had rounded off a flowing move to open the scoring before 15-year-old Morgan-Walters opened her account with Bourne’s second goal.

The first half continued like this with four more goals coming for the Dragons as Morgan-Walters added another three with Lauren Gray also on target.

The Dragons were determined to get double figures against their lowly visitors and second half goals followed from Millie Durrands, Brittain, Morgan-Walters and Kirsty Martin.

Durrands and Martin then added their second goals to complete the dozen with the Dragons defence holding firm to keep a clean sheet after a late rally from Alford.

An out-of-sorts display from Bourne Deeping Ladies saw them beaten 5-2 in their Division 3NW match at Bury St Edmunds 2nds.

The hosts took the initiative with two goals before Izzie Oakley halved the deficit ahead of half-time from a brilliantly worked textbook short corner.

Bury then bagged two quick goals at the start of the second half as their confidence rocketed while catching the Dragons off guard.

Hannah Curtis added a second for Bourne Deeping as they finally found their passing game, but it was too late to deny Bury as the Dragons slipped to second spot in the table.

Bourne Deeping Ladies 3s endured a tough match against Spilsby as they went down to a 5-1 away reversal in Division 4NW(N).

Goalkeeper Rose Taylor-Jackson made some excellent saves as the Dragons trailed by two goals at the interval.

The hosts added another shortly after the break before Bourne Deeping grabbed a foothold in the game when player-of-the-match Nancy Simmons broke down the left. Kat Kennedy then fired in an effort that hit the post where Aisling O’Keeffe was waiting to tap it home.

Despite the strong Dragons defence, Spilsby managed to score two more goals towards the end of game.

Bourne Deeping recorded back-to-back victories to continue their climb up the Premier B table after a 1-0 success at Havering on Saturday.

Buoyed by their derby victory over City of Peterborough last weekend, Bourne Deeping were prepared for another tough physical battle.

They started the first half well by dictating the tempo and penning the home team into their own half for long spells.

A couple of chances fell to Simon Shorter who blazed shots everywhere but at the goal while a Havering breakaway was missed at the back post.

The best chance of the half fell to Havering as a ball was played to an unmarked player at the back post but, with the goal gaping, netminder Kind put his body on the line and stopped the goalbound flick.

Bourne Deeping started in control of the second half, but mistakes began to creep in giving a number short corners to the home side.

With tempers flaring and a few tired tackles saw a number of cards brandished, a yellow for Havering provided a much needed relief at a time when the hosts had started to move the ball around.

The Dragons also received a couple of green cards for breaking down play, one for the Sharpe and another for Clarkson.

With a hard-fought 0-0 draw looking inevitable, Meadows firmly tackled a Havering defender with 10 minutes left.

This saw the ball drop to Shorter who squared it to Fletcher to slot home into the bottom corner.

With Havering furious that they did not get a foul in the build-up to the Bourne Deeping goal, they restarted and upped their game by moving the ball well and pinning the Dragons into their own half.

Clarkson and Slack stopped anything coming down the wings while man-of-the-match Biggs helped Bourne Deeping see out the final few minutes. They now have a tough home fixture against Cambridge City on Saturday.

n The Dragons made cup progress on Sunday with a 2-1 success over Belper 2nds.

They started as the the dominant force, controlling possession well through man of the match Richard Collins and Simon Shorter in the centre of the field.

This led to a multiplicity of chances being created for the home side during the first half but they amounted to nothing in the end.

The eventual breakthrough for the Dragons came from a short corner in which captain Ben Slack drag flicked the ball past the keepers left leg with great precision and power.

The second half began in a similar fashion to the first with Bourne Deeping dominating once again. From a short corner, Slack drag flicked the ball low and right which resulted in the home side going 2-0 up.

Following this Belper retaliated with some high quality counter attacks. With a rash challenge, Phil Arnold was given a yellow card and sent off for five minutes while Slack was also yellow-carded for a poor attempt at a tackle.

Belper capitalised on their two-man advantage by scoring a short corner of their own, but Bourne held out, however, if the home side are to progress much further in the cup like their semi-final glory of two seasons ago, conversion of key chances is vital.

Bourne Deeping 2nds were held to a 2-2 home draw by City of Peterborough 4ths in their Division 3Nw clash.

The Dragons had a lot of possession early on but never really looked dangerous on goal while at the other end Mountney made a rash challenge that ended in a short corner which Peterborough put away.

Andrew Dodds struck a sweet effort to get the Dragons back on level terms but, after some defensive mishaps, Peterborough regained the lead.

Dodds struck again for Bourne Deeping’s second equaliser but, despite creating some good chances, the Dragons could not convert.

A late goal from Treve Wagstaff sealed the points for Bourne Deeping 3s after surviving a comeback from Cambs Nomads.

The first half saw a dominant performance which should have seen Bourne Deeping with a three or four goal advantage.

However, slackness in front of goal failed to build on a Pete Moisey opener from a well worked short corner.

With only a goal lead at half time Cambs Nomads lifted their heads and a soft goal let them back into the match.

The remainder of the game was much more competitive and both sides failed to convert chances. Finally, with only a minute or two left on the clock, the late and deserving winner came giving Bourne Deeping a third win on the spin.

Bourne Deeping 4ths went down to a 3-1 home defeat against a strong St Ives team after setting up defensively for a game of damage limitations.

The defence played well again, making key tackles to repel the slick St Ives attack, while the midfield worked tirelessly all game. However, fitness showed and the visitors overloaded this area and they eventually got on top.

Langley made a superb save from a penalty flick before St Ives upped the pressure and scored from a penalty corner to lead at half time.

The 4ths reverted to a 4-4-2 after the break to try and stretch the St Ives back line and started to make some chances.

However, St Ives scored twice from good penalty corner routines before the excellent Lewis Steadman claimed a consolation by converting Chris Mann’s short corner.

Bourne Deeping 5ths stormed to a 5-1 home victory over Leadenham 3rds in their Division 6NW(N) clash.

They began well and after 15 minutes newcomer Henry Wakeman opened the scoring, driving in from the left.

This well-deserved goal was followed shortly after by one from Richard Gray from a very narrow angle on the right.

The Dragons’ defence was usually solid but still required the improving Ashby in goal to make some useful saves.

However, despite these sporadic attacks, the game was very much in the home side’s favour with Gray adding a third.

A fourth goal via a powerfully struck penalty corner from Simon Wilmot in the second half showed the dominance of the Dragons.

While in control though, there were still a number of errors with too many over-ambitious passes and failure to capitalise on quick play. A poorly-taken defensive hit was picked up by a Leadenham forward and the resulting shot was deflected by a Dragons stick for an own goal.

This did not dishearten them and a fifth goal through Davin Foston was added on the stroke on full time. A tricky game is in store on Saturday with an inter-club league match against the sixth team.