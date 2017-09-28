Wakes warned against complacency as former players face Oakham in derby duel

Bourne joint boss Jimmy McDonnell is warning his side against complacency when they travel to face struggling Oakham United on Saturday.

The Wakes make the short trip to Rutland looking for a third successive United Counties League Division One win.

Victory for Bourne could catapult them into the top half of the table with games in hand on most of the sides around them.

The Wakes have a number of former Oakham players – Eddie McDonald, Robbie Pearce, Adam Rothery, Gavin Cooke and Richard Nelson – in their ranks.

And they are likely to face a much-changed home side following the recent managerial departure of ex-Wakes coach Kai Brownhill from the Oakham helm.

Oakham were forced to call off their FA Vase match at Thetford last weekend due to a lack of players and stand-in boss Stewart Lambie has signed on a number of the club’s reserve team squad to ensure they have enough numbers this week.

But McDonnell wants his Wakes players to remain fully focussed on returning with three points from their trip to Sterling Meadow.

He said: “We will respect the club when we arrive and afterwards like we always do but, once we cross that white line, we will do everything to get the three points.

“We need to start climbing the table and collecting points as quickly as we can.

“It’s a local derby and it will be a tough one for us. We have a lot of former Oakham players in our side and it’s not always easy going back to your old club.

“Players can try too hard or even make a silly challenge early on because they are overly enthusiastic.

“We can’t be complacent because we’ve been on the other side of the track as well and sometimes reserve lads can come in and have the games of their lives.

“We have got to approach the game correctly because it’s not just going to happen for us.

“We have got to do the horrible stuff and earn the right to play because, in this division, anybody can beat anybody on their day.”

Saturday’s derby duel is followed by a home midweek match with Harrowby United who visit the Abbey Lawn on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

This will be the third meeting in five weeks between the two clubs with the honours currently even with Bourne gaining revenge in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy after the Arrows had won the League KO Cup clash.

Harrowby had put in a seven days notice of approach for Wakes frontman Jezz Goldson-Williams.

But, just like the approach from Blackstones earlier this month, Bourne’s top scorer has rejected the move and will stay at the Abbey Lawn.