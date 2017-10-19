Wakes urged to turn on the style in derby duel

Joint boss Jimmy McDonnell wants his Wakes players to turn on the style for the Abbey Lawn faithful on Saturday.

Bourne host struggling Oakham United in a United Counties League Division One derby looking for a quick-fire double over their neighbours.

They ran out 2-0 winners in last month’s clash at Lonsdale Meadow and host an Oakham side that have conceded 23 goals in their last three matches.

The Rutland side appointed Coventry-based Joe Featherstone as their new manager this week and he will be assisted by ex-Langtoft boss Ryan Hunnings.

And McDonnell wants his side to pile on the misery for Oakham who have lost their last nine matches.

He said: “I hope Oakham do turn things around – but only after Saturday’s game.

“We need to make sure we’re on our game. I want us to be the more adventurous side this time and play our normal game.

“It’s going to be different to when we went to their place. That was all about the points and getting out of the door with the result.

“We need to raise the level of our performance when we’re at home by scoring goals and playing good stuff.

“We’re full of confidence. I’m looking forward to it and hopefully we’ll get the right result with a decent performance as well.

“I want us to go out and express ourselves and entertain like the lads have done so far this season. Hopefully there will be a good crowd and we can get the ‘cow shed’ rocking.

“We want the three points because, if you win back-to-back games in the division this season, then we’ll be up where I believe we should be.”

Saturday’s derby duel is followed on Tuesday night by a home clash with Premier Division side Sleaford Town in the quarter-finals of the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.

Sleaford are currently bottom of the top flight, having picked up just two points from their 15 league games.

However, they accounted for Division One high-flyers Pinchbeck United in the last round and, with ex-Bourne player George Couzens in their ranks, McDonnell believes they will be favourites.

He said: “We had a great result in the FA Vase against Harborough from the Premier Division and, although Wisbech blew us away, looking at the league table Sleaford are not having a great time.

“But they are still at the level above us where you attract a bit better player so it will be a good test. It’s the first time they’ve been here in a meaningful fixture for a while and, being in the league above, they’ve more to lose than us.

“We need to work as hard as we’re capable of and make sure we’re on it and, if we can put ourselves in a good position, then anything can happen. There will be no pressure on us because Sleaford will be the favourites.”

Bourne go into the home double after sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Thrapston at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday.

They needed a last-gasp equaliser from Eddie McDonald to pocket a point after their performance failed to reach the standards of recent weeks.

McDonnell added: “We went too long and seemed to want to pass the ball 40 yards rather than to run 10 yards with it. We were a bit naive for their goal, but we’ve dug ourselves out again and keep answering the questions.

“Last season we would have lost this game and the previous week at Lutterworth so we are turning it around.”