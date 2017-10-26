Strength in depth is crucial for Wakes

Joint Bourne bosses Jimmy McDonnell and Phil Gadsby believe the strength in depth of their squad have been crucial to their success this season.

The Wakes have made a promising start to the United Counties League Division One campaign and this week booked their place in the semi-final of the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.

A 3-1 home success over Premier Division side Sleaford Town was their second higher level scalp of the season following their FA Vase victory over Harborough last month.

McDonnell and Gadsby made five changes on Tuesday night to their starting line-up following Saturday’s league victory over Oakham United.

And the management duo were delighted with how the squad responded in a victory that has set up a home tie with Holbeach United in the last four.

McDonnell explained: “It’s difficult to keep people happy week in, week out, but they have all got a role to play.

“Andrew Moss was fantastic on Saturday, but we wanted to keep it fresh and Jack Bottreill came in for him on Tuesday night.

“Jack’s had to bide his time over the past couple of weeks, but he was superb. I think every Sleaford player went to shake his hand when he came off and that’s the reaction we are looking for.

“The difference now is that when we look at the bench any one of them could start. The squad is as good as anything we’ve had.”

Gadsby added: “Eddie McDonald has been one of our best players for the past month, but we didn’t notice he was missing on Tuesday night because of what we had to bring in.

“Aaron Jesson and Jacob Smitheringale have come in after not starting on Saturday and done good jobs. Dan Flood has been superb at the back for us while James Zealand is playing as well as he’s ever done.

“We had a game plan to beat them and all of the players did their jobs superbly. We got the ball down and played and it’s good to have a bit of a run in the cups.

“Some of the committee had been at the ground since 2.30pm on Tuesday so it means a lot to them that we got a result.”

McDonnell continued: “We have got a really strong squad and it’s mind-blowing at times as to how we have got them all together.

“We have got real options for shirts in most positions and we will freshen things up when we’ve got a quick turn-around of games.

“We’ve got an honest bunch of lads who show a real togetherness and that has given us the makings of a decent side.

“We now need to go again on Saturday because you are only as good as your last result and Tuesday will be forgotten if we don’t get anything at the weekend.”

Bourne make the trip to Thrapston on Saturday for a quick-fire return fixture following their meeting at the Abbey Lawn a fortnight ago.

After going behind with 20 minutes remaining, Bourne snatched a point with a last-gasp equaliser through McDonald.

Victory for the Wakes on Saturday could move them into the top eight of the Division One standings.