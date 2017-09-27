Rangers set up Tigers showdown after beating Blackstones

Deeping Rangers set up a quarter-final trip to Holbeach United after seeing off the challenge of local rivals Blackstones with a 3-1 home win in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy on Tuesday night.

The Division One visitors gave an excellent account of themselves against their high-flying top flight hosts and had reason to feel aggrieved at the turning point of the game which swung the contest in Rangers’ favour.

Having seen Joe Papworth cancel out Dan Schiavi’s opener within two minutes of the start of the second half, a disputed corner decision went against Blackstones and Jonny Clay rifled Deeping back in front just before the hour mark.

Home skipper David Burton-Jones then added a third goal for Deeping to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Both sides created openings in a tight opening period as home marksman Scott Mooney steered an effort narrowly wide before Blackstones full-back made Ben Easson made a great saving tackle to deny Schiavi a clear shot on goal.

Matt Carter brought a decent save out of Deeping goalkeeper Dan Bircham who palmed away his goalbound effort while Jason Kilbride flashed a shot wide for the hosts.

Scott Coupland dragged a shot wide for the Clarets before Deeping took the lead seven minutes before half-time.

A well-executed through ball was latched onto by Schiavi who held off Easson’s challenge before firing past the advancing Aaron Bellairs.

Bellairs then did well to deny Mooney from close range with Coupland putting the follow up wide as Deeping finished the opening half seeking a second goal.

However, their lead was cancelled out just two minutes into the second half as Papworth collected a fine through ball from Jones de Sousa before firing home to bring back Blackstones level.

But parity lasted just 10 minutes as Rangers regained the lead after being awarded a second corner in succession.

It appeared Clay had headed wide from the first corner, but the decision went against Blackstones and the home defender was alert from the second delivery as the ball fell for him to rifle home.

The goal rocked Blackstones and the hosts soon added a third as good work from Henry Dunn created the opening for Burton-Jones to slot home.

Mooney had an effort ruled out for offside while Dunn fired wide after a slick passing move as Deeping finished on top to march on in a competition which they reached the final of last season.

Rangers: Bircham, Ward, Marsden, Burton-Jones, Hunnings, Clay, Kilbride (Coulson), Dunn Avis), Mooney, Coupland (Conyard). Not used: Waumsley, Barrand.

Blackstones: Bellairs, Easson, Bates (Buttery), Pell, Wilmer, Boome, Porter, Papworth, Carter (Harrold), Ginty, de Sousa. Not used: French, Lodge.