Rangers Reserves reach quarter-finals after derby victory

Deeping Rangers Reserves booked their place in the quarter-finals of the PFA Senior Cup after a 5-2 derby victory over Langtoft United on Saturday.

Rangers raced into a four-goal first half lead against their Premier Division rivals who rallied after the break.

The Vikings halved the deficit with two goals from Aleksandis Semjonous before Rangers restored their three-goal advantage.

Langtoft then missed a penalty with 10 minutes remaining as Deeping safely navigated their way through courtesy of goals from Troy Waters (2), Max Webb (2) and Reece Driscoll.

Ketton were leapfrogged by Whittlesey Athletic in the Premier Division standings after a 3-2 away defeat.

Babakare Camara and Matt Woodman were on target for Ketton who have bolstered their ranks by signing Roy Bescoby from Glinton and Wayne Hobbs from Langtoft.

Boss Kai Brownhill said: “We were unlucky. We deserved a point, but it was not to be.”

Two late goals denied Oakham United Reserves a shock victory over Division One high-flyers Moulton Harrox Reserves.

Nathan Arkle’s penalty on the hour mark had put Oakham ahead, but Moulton struck twice in the last eight minutes to snatch victory.

King’s Cliffe went down to a 6-0 away defeat at Crowland while Wittering Harriers conceded the same amount in their 6-2 home reversal against Oundle.

Conor Murphy cracked four goals for Oundle with substitute Andrew Reynoldson racking up a brace.

Rippingale and Folkingham lost ground at the top of Division Two after a 3-1 home defeat against FC Peterborough, James Ferrow netted the hosts’ goal.

Ketton Reserves shared the spoils in a high-scoring 3-3 draw with Spalding United’s second string.

Langtoft United Reserves suffered a heavy 6-0 home defeat against Whittlesey Athletic Reserves.

Uppingham Town Reserves’ run of three successive victories was ended after a 3-2 away reversal at Holbeach Bank. Dave Laughton and Joe Harley hit the visitors’ goals.

Oundle Reserves reached the next round of the PFA Junior Cup after a 3-0 home success over Farcet United.

Nathan Butler, Jay Chilvers and Jonathan Sturgeon struck the goals that earned Oundle a place in the last eight.

King’s Cliffe Reserves were held to a 2-2 home draw by AFC Orton in Division Five with David Howe hitting a brace for the hosts.

Glinton and Northborough Reserves won through in the PFA Minor Cup after 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Premiair’s second string.

A double from Dan Henson and an own goal had sent the match into sudden death where successful strikes from Ben Gray, Tom Neaverson, Rhys Lenton and Ryan Davis saw Glinton through despite Henson’s miss.