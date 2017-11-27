Rangers must be more ruthless after disappointing away defeat

Deeping Rangers boss Michael Goode wants his side to be more ruthless after they suffered a disappointing 1-0 away defeat at Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday.

Callum Plowright’s 49th minute header inflicted a rare Premier Division defeat on Deeping and put a dent in their title charge.

And Goode believes his charges need to make more of their dominance after suffering their fourth away defeat of the season.

He said: “We had the majority of the possession, but we were not clinical enough in front of goal.

“This was a game we have to be winning. It won’t define our season, but it’s a very poor result.

“We changed the formation in the second half and spent the last 15 to 20 minutes attacking their goal and we had two or three decent chances. We have to be more clinical while keeping a clean sheet.”

Rangers had the better of the opening exchanges with David Burton-Jones heading weakly at home keeper Martyn Thorpe from Dan Schiavi’s free-kick while Scott Mooney also missed the target with a header.

Mooney twisted and turned to create space for a shot that was blocked by a couple of Rothwell defenders while Thorpe tipped over from Scott Coupland’s header following an inviting cross from Henry Dunn.

Tom Mills drove a free-kick against the Deeping defensive wall while Rangers goalkeeper Richard Stainsby had to tip over a dipping 30-yard effort from Dom Page.

At the other end, Thorpe had to produce a flying save to tip away Mooney’s header from Charlie Coulson’s cross that was destined for the top corner.

Rothwell’s best chance of the first half saw Plowright tee up Joe Ginns whose shot was well saved by Stainsby.

Corinthians made the decisive breakthrough four minutes into the second period when Tom Scarrat’s inswinging cross saw Plowright flick his header wide of Stainsby and inside the far post.

Rangers were nearly caught again as a long clearance over the defence allowed Ginns to progress into the box where his low cross was well dealt with by Jonny Clay.

While the visitors had more of the possession they rarely looked like penetrating the home defence.

A swift break saw Schiavi’s pass split the Corinthians defence for Dunn to get to the goalline but the pull back evaded any team-mate.

With additional time being played, Clay rose well to meet Schiavi’s corner only to head too high as Rangers saw more vital league points slip away.

Deeping: Stainsby, Flack, Smith, Burton-Jones, Hunnings, Clay, Dunn, Coulson, Mooney, Coupland (Hollist 79), Schiavi. Subs not used: Conyard, Waumsley, Marsden.