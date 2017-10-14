Rangers battle back twice to earn crucial victory

Deeping Rangers battled back twice to inflict the first United Counties League Premier Division defeat of the season on high-flying Newport Pagnell on Saturday.

Michael Goode’s charges twice trailed the second-placed Swans only to hit back on both occasions before grabbing a winner which moved them up to fifth place in the league table.

They went behind after seven minutes when Josh Winters put the visitors ahead, but Dan Schiavi brought Deeping back onto level terms three minutes before the break.

Pagnell regained the lead through Harry Stratton 11 minutes into the second half, but Jason Kilbride restored parity after 75 minutes.

Deeping then grabbed what proved to be the winner with 11 minutes remaining as skipper David Burton-Jones came up with the all-important strike.

Blackstones dropped down to fifth place in the Division One table after a 2-1 away loss at Raunds in their table-topping tussle.

Lee Clarke, who was playing for Stones to get some game time after his recent switch to Stamford, had put Andy Lodge’s side ahead.

However, the prolific Ty Clark levelled for the league leaders seven minutes before half-time and then Joe Chubb won it for the Shopmates just before the hour mark.

Bourne needed an 87th minute equaliser from Eddie McDonald to earn a share of the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Thrapston Town.

Stamford Lions stay in second spot in the Peterborough League Premier Division after a 4-2 away success at Sutton Bridge.

A Tom Edwards brace plus strikes from Rob Montgomery and Luke Ball sealed an eighth successive victory for James Sheehan’s side.