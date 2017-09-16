MATCH VERDICT: Feelgood factor at Bourne Town

Two first-half goals set up a routine win for Bourne Town.

Jordan Avis and Jezz Goldson-Williams both found the net at Abbey Lawn to make it pretty comfortable.

The Wakes didn’t need to hit top form by taking their points tally into double figures from four league games over the past month.

After the drama of Bourne’s extra-time win over Premier Division side Harborough Town in the Buildbase FA Vase, this was much calmer.

Avis sent a free-kick inside the near post and then another set-piece led to a second goal just six minutes later.

His corner kick was met on the volley by Eddie McDonald but the final touch was claimed by Goldson-Williams close to the line.

Jezz Goldson-Williams doubles the advantage

Despite being forced into making changes, Long Buckby never threatened a comeback.

Alex Brown produced saves from Simon Barby and Charlie Merrey while Andrew Yeates fired wide.

Ross McCarthy was busier at the other end, racing out of his penalty box to deny Goldson-Williams who got clear.

It should have been 3-0 as McDonald nodded wide from Robbie Pearce’s corner.

This is the first time we’ve put together a run for a while so it’s pleasing to get three points, a clean sheet and a good performance. Jimmy McDonnell

McDonald deserved a goal to cap an impressive display but Bourne had done enough for a third successive win.

Joint manager Jimmy McDonnell said: “I thought in the first half that we played really well by shifting the ball.

“Sometimes when you are playing a side like that who sit back, it becomes easy to get into bad habits.

“Avis got off the mark and looked bright but there was a bit of a dispute over the second goal between McDonald and Goldson-Williams!

“We had chances to score four or five goals but we knew they would make changes in the second half.

“We said at half-time that we would be happy to take a 2-0 win.

“We know how well we can play. We showed what we are capable of against Harborough.

“This is the first time we’ve put together a run for a while so it’s pleasing to get three points, a clean sheet and a good performance.

“At the moment, there is a feelgood factor around this club. We had that off the pitch last season but we couldn’t get these results.”

BOURNE TOWN

4-4-2: Brown 6; Elger 7, Smitheringale 7, Cooke 7, Zealand 6; Corby 6 (sub Cooper 75 mins), McDonald 7, Avis 7 (sub Bottreill 64 mins, 7), Pearce 7; Goldson-Williams 7, Rothery 7. Subs not used: Collins, A Moss, Jesson.

LONG BUCKBY

4-2-3-1: McCarthy; Durran, Birtwistle, Bott, Carter; A Yeates, C Yeates (sub Frost 68 mins); Salumu (sub O’Brien h-t), Barby, Mellor (sub C Merrey 64 mins); Wilson. Subs not used: Collins, May.

REFEREE

Michael Dunkley

GOALS

Avis (26 mins, 1-0); Goldson-Williams (32 mins, 2-0).

BOOKINGS

Birtwistle (foul); A Yeates, McDonald (unsporting behaviour).

ATTENDANCE

39

STAR MAN

Eddie McDonald – impressive role in key area to keep the Wakes on top.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★

WHO’S NEXT

Harrowby United (H) – Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy first round, Tuesday.