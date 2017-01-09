Search

FOOTBALL: Weekend results (January 7)

Action from Stamford AFC v Spalding United. Photo: Geoff Atton EMN-170401-124752001

It was a winning weekend for the area’s two top footballing sides with Evo-Stik NPL First Division South side Stamford picking up their first points of 2017 away at Belper and Deeping Rangers made it 20 unbeaten with a victory at Harborough in the UCL Premier Division.

Evo-Stik NPL First Division South

Belper Town 0-2 Stamford AFC

UCL Premier Division

Harborough Town 1-3 Deeping Rangers

UCL Division One

Blackstones 1-3 Irchester United

Oakham United 1-4 Daventry Town

Olney Town 5-0 Bourne Town

UCL Reserve Division

Bourne Town Reserves 2-6 Wellingborough Whitworth Reserves

PDFL Premier Division

Deeping Rangers Res 3-0 AFC Stanground Sports

Ketton 2-3 Peterborough ICA Sports

Stamford Lions 3-0 Thorney

Uppingham Town 0-5 Moulton Harrox

Lincs Junior Cup

Coningsby 2-0 Langtoft United

Chairman Championship Shield

Long Sutton Athletic 0-3 Wittering Harriers

Peterborough Polonia 1-2 Stamford Belvedere

PDFL Division One

Glinton & Northborough 2-0 Baston

Kings Cliffe 3-1 Netherton United Res

Oundle Town 5-1 Oakham United Res

PDFL Division Two

Parkway Eagles 5-1 Ketton Reserves

Peterborough ICA Sports Res 3-1 Stamford Lions Res

PDFL Division Three

Farcet United 4-2 Rutland DR

Stamford Belvedere Res 7-3 Oundle Town Res

PDFL Division Four

Parkside 2-2 Stamford Lions ‘A’

Wittering Harriers Res 0-3 Whaplode Drove

PDFL Division Five

Feeder Res 7-0 King’s Cliffe Res

Leicestershire Senior League

Everard’s Premier Division

Lutterworth Town 5-0 Cottesmore Amateurs

City Goldsmith Division One

Cottesmore Amateurs Res 0-5 Lutterworth Town Res