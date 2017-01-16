Search

FOOTBALL: Weekend results (January 14)

Action from Oakham United v Daventry Town. Photo: Geoff Atton

Both Stamford AFC and Deeping Rangers shipped four goals in losing efforts on Saturday, while new Blackstones boss Andy Lodge picked up his first victory with the club.

Evo-Stik NPL First Division South

Market Drayton Town 4-2 Stamford AFC

UCL Premier Division

Peterborough Sports 4-1 Deeping Rangers

UCL Division One

Bourne Town 3-4 Buckingham Town

Burton Park Wanderers 0-4 Blackstones

Oakham United 3-2 Woodford United

UCL Reserve Division

Blackstones FC Reserves 1-3 Cogenhoe United Reserves

Desborough Town Reserves 5-1 Bourne Town Reserves

PDFL Premier Division

Stilton United 0-5 Stamford Lions

Uppingham Town 0-5 Sawtry

President Premier Shield

Ketton 2-1 Deeping Rangers Reserves

PDFL Division One

Baston 1-6 Sutton Bridge United

Glinton & Northborough 2-4 Oakham United Reserves

Kings Cliffe 4-2 Peterborough Polonia

Netherton United Reserves 3-6 Wittering Harriers

Oundle Town 6-3 Stamford Belvedere

PDFL Division Two

Langtoft United Reserves 3-3 Tydd St Mary

Stamford Lions Reserves 1-3 Ketton Reserves

PDFL Division Three

AFC Stanground Sports ‘A’ 7-3 Uppingham Town Reserves

Sawtry Reserves 2-1 Oundle Town Reserves

Stamford Belvedere Reserves 1-3 Eye United

ChromaSport & Trophies Intermediate Trophy

Rutland DR 2-4 Farcet United

PDFL Division Four

AFC Stanground Sports ‘B’ 5-3 Wittering Harriers Reserves

Whaplode Drove 3-0 Stamford Lions ‘A’

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premier Division

Cottesmore Amateurs 3-3 Blaby & Whetstone Athletic Res

Sunday

Cambs Women’s League

S-Tech Women’s League

Bourne 0-7 Cambridge United Reserves