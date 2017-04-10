Search

FOOTBALL: Weekend results (April 8)

Action from Stamford AFC v Leek Town. Photo: Leek Town website

Stamford AFC, Bourne Town and Oakham United were all defeated in their respective leagues on Saturday in a tough weekend of action for local sides.

Saturday

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League

First Division South

Stamford AFC 2-3 Basford United

UCL Division One

Bourne Town 0-1 Blackstones

Melton Town 2-1 Oakham United

ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League

PDFL Premier Division

Deeping Rangers Res 0-1 Thorney

Pinchbeck United 2-0 Ketton

Sawtry 6-3 Uppingham Town

Stamford Lions 4-0 Holbeach United Res

Wisbech Town Res 0-1 Langtoft United

PDFL Division One

Glinton & Northborough 5-3 Netherton United Res

Oakham United Res 3-0 Kings Cliffe

Peterborough Polonia 6-1 Oundle Town

Warboys Town 5-0 Wittering Harriers

Moulton Harrox Res P-P Stamford Belvedere

PDFL Division Two

Ketton Res 0-1 Stamford Lions Res

PDFL Division Three

Oundle Town Res 2-1 Sawtry Res

Uppingham Town Res 3-0 Brotherhood Sports

PDFL Division Four

Whittlesey Athletic C 4-0 Stamford Lions A

Wittering Harriers Res 3-3 Huntingdon Rovers

PDFL Division Five A

Orton Rangers 2-3 Glinton & Northborough Res

PDFL Division B

Kings Cliffe Res 2-3 AFC Orton

Leicestershire Senior League

City Goldsmith Division One

Cottesmore Amateurs Res 1-3 Lutterworth Town Res