FOOTBALL: Stamford AFC upset the odds with win a Belper Town

Stamford AFC upset the Evo-Stik NPL First Division South form book on Saturday with a 2-0 win away at Belper Town.

Belper came into the game on the back of a 12 game unbeaten run, whereas the Daniels had not won in their last five away days.

But it was the league strugglers who put on a solid defensive display, with Kern Miller starring, to earn the three points which moved them up one place in the league standings to 16th.

All the goals came after the break, with Jordan Smith setting up both Delroy Gordon and Jake Duffy.

It took until the 55th minute for the Daniels to break the deadlock but they were on top well before that, attacking regularly in the first half and getting their shots away. Once again it was Courtney Meade, recovered from the hamstring problem which forced him off in the 2-1 defeat to Spalding United last Monday, who was the main tormentor.

On several occasions it was only the reactions of goalkeeper Scott Low which kept the visitors at bay.

When the goal did come it was from a towering header from Gordon, finding room in the box to direct Smith’s cross pass the keeper into the top right corner.

The Daniels doubled their lead in the 72nd minute when Jake Duffy hit a low drive from distance into the bottom right of the home goal.

Belper finished the game strongly and in the closing stages Dean Freeman went close to halving the deficit.

The ball fell to the defender from a goal mouth scramble and he tried to scored with a back heel but Stamford stopper Sam Donkin saved the first effort before the defence blocked and cleared the second effort to keep their clean sheet intact.

Stamford travel to Market Drayton in their next game on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Stamford AFC: Sam Donkin, Curtis Hartley, Ollie Luto, Chris Salt, Kern Miller Delroy Gordon, Jordan Smith, Grant Ryan, Courtney Meade, Jamie McGhee.

Subs: Jon Challinor, John King and Josh Nodder.

Belper Town: Scott Low, Dominic Allen, Jonathan Guy, Eric Graves (C), Gerome Palmer, Dean Freeman, Matt Richards, Haydn Goddard, Ruben Wiggins-Thomas, Johno Williams, Alex Steadman.

Subs: Sam Birks, Will Dennis, Mikey Armstrong, Jermaine Palmer, Mark Rathbone.

Referee: Paul Buck

Attendance: 297