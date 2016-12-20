FOOTBALL: Rivals ready for derby battle

Holbeach United boss Seb Hayes says the pressure will be on Deeping Rangers when the two sides meet at the Haydon Whitham Stadium tonight.

Derby day pits third against fifth as the two in-form rivals prepare to do battle.

But Hayes, who guided the Tigers to a 3-0 home win against Leicester Nirvana on Saturday, believes the hosts have much more to lose.

“The top UCL experts are predicting us to lose the game,” he said.

“But we can go there knowing that the pressure is on Deeping.

“They’re on a massive, long unbeaten run, while I’ve only just taken over.

“It’s a local derby but we’re just finding our feet and they’re the in-form side.

“We will respect them, but we won’t go there looking to do anything other than play our game and try to win three points.”

To make matters more exciting, both sides are in top form and have their own reasons - more so than just bragging rights - to want to claim the three points this evening.

Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing of ON Chenecks saw Deeping extend their extraordinary unbeaten run to 17 league games.

They also have hot-shot Scott Coupland in top form. He netted a hat-trick to take his personal tally to 32 goals for the season at the weekend.

And a win tonight would not only maintain momentum for Michael Goode’s team, it could also see them pile the pressure on second-placed Eynesbury Rovers, who sit three points ahead of Rangers but have played a game more.

Rovers travel to face basement side Huntingdon Town tonight.

On the other side of the coin, Holbeach know three points could see them move up a place to fourth in the standings, just a point behind Rangers.

They are also keen to maintain momentum, having won their past three matches.

“We just want to keep progressing as a club,” Hayes added.

“The aim is to keep our winning run going for as a long as we can.

“That’s what we’re looking to do.”

Kick-off will be at 7.45pm - follow us on Twitter @FreePressSport for live updates.