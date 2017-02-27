FOOTBALL: Positives in home defeat for Bourne Town

Bourne Town overturned a half-time deficit but finished empty-handed at Abbey Lawn on Saturday.

The Wakes went in front through Jack Humphries and Jack Bottreill before third-placed Olney Town fought back - with a little help from the referee.

Boss Jimmy McDonnell said: “We weren’t sure which way to go before kick-off but we wanted to be positive, even if we had to make changes.

“I thought it was an even game and they struggled to get a foothold in it.

“We created chances, they picked up a few yellow cards and overall there was nothing in it really.

“Then, on the stroke of half-time, we fell behind but by that stage we could have been 2-0 up.

“We asked the lads to run 10 per cent harder in the second half and back their mates. They had to stick together and help each other out.

“We had a 20-minute spell when we were on top and there seemed to be only one winner at 2-1.

“Olney had made three changes and it looked like they had completely gone.

“I don’t usually say anything about the referee’s decisions but the equaliser left us very frustrated.

“Our player was fouled twice but he tried to play an advantage instead of giving us a free-kick.

“We couldn’t go forward, the ball went back to the keeper who slipped and conceded a corner which they scored from.

“Then the winning goal came when the referee collided with one of our lads who could have closed down the shot.

“We had another big crowd and it was disappointing to lose in front of those fans when we put in a level of commitment and footballing ability on show.

“If we perform like that until the end of the season, though, the lads will pick up points.”

Bourne face a trip to mid-table Raunds Town on Saturday.