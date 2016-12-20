FOOTBALL: Midweek fixtures (December 20-21)

There are some cracking games in the United Counties League this week, with two derby matches under the lights.
Tonight (Tuesday) Deeping Rangers look to make it 17 games unbeaten in the UCL Premier Division when they take on Holbeach United at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.
Tomorrow (Wednesday) Oakham United host Blackstones in the UCL Division One.
Tuesday
Evo-Stik NPL First Division South - 7.45pm ko
Stocksbridge Park Steels v Stamford AFC
UCL Premier Division - 7.45pm ko
Deeping Rangers v Holbeach United
UCL Division One - 7.45pm ko
Bourne Town v Burton Park Wanderers
Wednesday
UCL Division One - 7.45pm ko
Oakham United v Blackstones