FOOTBALL: Midweek fixtures (December 20-21)

There are some cracking games in the United Counties League this week, with two derby matches under the lights.

Tonight (Tuesday) Deeping Rangers look to make it 17 games unbeaten in the UCL Premier Division when they take on Holbeach United at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) Oakham United host Blackstones in the UCL Division One.

Tuesday

Evo-Stik NPL First Division South - 7.45pm ko

Stocksbridge Park Steels v Stamford AFC

UCL Premier Division - 7.45pm ko

Deeping Rangers v Holbeach United

UCL Division One - 7.45pm ko

Bourne Town v Burton Park Wanderers

Wednesday

UCL Division One - 7.45pm ko

Oakham United v Blackstones