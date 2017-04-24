Search

FOOTBALL: Midweek fixtures (April 24-26)

editorial image
0
Have your say

Get down and support your local non-league football club.

Monday

Ancaster Cup - 6.45pm ko

Stamford Lions v Langtoft United

Tuesday

ChromaSport United Counties League

UCL Premier Division - 7.45pm ko

Deeping Rangers v Harrowby United

ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League

PDFL Premier Division - 6.30pm ko

Uppingham Town v Ketton

PDFL Division One - 7.30pm ko

Glinton & Northborough v Riverside

Wednesday

ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League

PDFL Premier Division

Langtoft United v Thorney - 6.30pm ko

Deeping Rangers Res v Pinchbeck United - 7.45pm ko