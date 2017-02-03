FOOTBALL: Five new players signed by Stamford AFC this week

It’s never a dull week at the Daniels. In the last seven days there have been five new players in and one out from Stamford AFC.

Last week striker Gary King joined the Daniels from Lincoln United, rejoining the club having played for them back in 2011/12.

This week manager Graham Drury has added a further four players and is still looking to bring at least one other new player into the club before they travel to Northwich Victoria on Sunday, 3pm ko.

Coming into Stamford are right back Liam Marshall, from Corby Town, with fellow team mate Danny Draper, a midfielder, also signing on loan from Corby.

Drury has added a further two midfielders, signing St Neots player Rogan McGeorge and right winger Kyle Goodwin from Stafford Rangers.

Meanwhile defender Kern Miller has left the club and like so many in recent times has joined Evo-Stik NPL First Division South rivals Spalding United. Miller joined the Daniels in the summer, making 29 appearances and scoring once.