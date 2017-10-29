FOOTBALL: Double blow at end of away win for Bourne Town

Three first-half goals earned a third successive win for Bourne Town.

The Wakes extended their unbeaten run to five games thanks to Richard Nelson, Eddie McDonald and Jezz Goldson-Williams.

But victory at Thrapston Town on Saturday was marred in the final minute with red cards given to Nelson and Gav Cooke for violent conduct.

Joint boss Phil Gadsby said: “It was a big test for us after drawing with Thrapston only a couple of weeks ago.

“We knew victory would put a bit of daylight between the teams and move us up the table.

“We made a few changes from last Tuesday night when we beat Sleaford Town in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy.

In the heat of the moment, they reacted badly. The bans will be a big blow for us and they will get hefty fines as well. It was a stupid thing to do. Phil Gadsby

“We have a strong squad and it’s important to keep everyone involved.

“This is a really tight league where a couple of wins would take us into the top five but we could get dragged down if we don’t pick up points.

“We put in a professional performance on Saturday – apart from at the end.

“Nelson has missed a few games but he was absolutely superb at Thrapston until the last minute.

“Nelson and Cooke both know what they did was not acceptable.

“They retaliated to one of our players having studs raked down his calf when he was walking away.

“In the heat of the moment, they reacted badly. The bans will be a big blow for us and they will get hefty fines as well. It was a stupid thing to do.

“Nelson had taken his goal very well, McDonald scored another header and Goldson-Williams converted a penalty which I didn’t think should have been given as handball.

“It was a good win and now we’ve got to make sure that we prepare properly for a tough run of games coming up.

“Going to Buckingham Town on Saturday will be very different but there is no reason why we can’t beat them.

“We’ll need to take points from these games to break into the top six.”