FOOTBALL: Day out ends in defeat for Bourne Town

Bourne Town couldn’t produce a performance to reward the level of support.

The Wakes took a coach to Northamptonshire but they came home empty-handed due to a single strike before half-time.

A third successive away defeat sent Bourne eight points behind Thrapston Town and left boss Jimmy McDonnell frustrated.

He said: “We met early and took our committee members on an away day but the game felt flat from the first minute.

“I thought the extra support would give us a lift on the pitch but early on it had that end-of-season feeling. We don’t want that to happen.

“Balls were being over-hit and rolling out of play.

“Thrapston had a good five-minute spell when they hit the bar and post.

“At the other end, Scott Dore hit the bar and Craig Rook’s 30-yarder went wide.

“They scored just before the break following a long throw-in and the ball went in the near post off the striker’s heel.

“At half-time I told the lads that I wanted them to push a bit higher up the pitch.

“We were limited to long-range efforts again from Dore and Rook.

“It was disappointing to play like that when we had taken more supporters.

“Thrapston were thankful that we put money into their club which allowed them to pay for the match officials instead of struggling again.

“We get some good crowds at home so it shows we are not a million miles away as a club.

“We want to finish this season as strongly as we can. We can’t throw in the towel five weeks early.

“We need to find that level of consistency because we would have taken three points from Saturday’s game with a better performance.

“Unfortunately, we also lost Jack Bottreill to a couple of yellow cards so he will have to serve a suspension.

“He misjudged a challenge at the end but I’ve got no real complaints because he’s a very honest lad who has been doing very well.

“We will train on Thursday night and go again next weekend at Long Buckby.

“We can’t change the past so we have to back each other on and off the pitch.”