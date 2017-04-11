FOOTBALL: Bourne Town boss feeling proud at end of season

Jimmy McDonnell wants to stay in charge of Bourne Town next term.

The Wakes’ campaign ended on Saturday with a 1-0 home defeat to Blackstones - meaning they will finish 15th in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One.

McDonnell is set to find out later this week whether he will be offered an opportunity to remain as manager.

He said: “I’m hoping to stay on board.

“However, if the chairmen decide to give the job to someone else and that’s absolutely best for the club then I will support them.

“I have spoken to a few players who we can target to bring in next season.

Derby day action

“I think we’ve had a fantastic year and everyone should be proud of what we have done.

“The people of Bourne should be proud of this club and I’d like to see us push on next season.”

Jones De Sousa marked his return to Abbey Lawn with the only goal, pouncing on an eighth-minute rebound.

McDonnell reflected: “We had a good turnout with around 200 people through the gates which shows we must be doing something right as a club.

Photo: Martin Davies

“I know somebody who finished work at 3am on Saturday and drove a 300-mile round trip to watch us.

“But it felt very much like the end of the season for both sides as it wasn’t a great game.

“It was a poor goal to concede early on and everything else just seemed to fizzle out.

“We could have made it 1-1 and we were the better side in the second half.

The final game of the season

“After the game, I couldn’t criticise our lads because they have been a credit to themselves all season.

“I will take full responsibility for our heaviest defeat when we let in six second-half goals at Melton Town in October.

“Apart from that, we have matched the big boys who showed a little bit of quality to get the results.

“We have changed our training programme to make it more technical rather than just turning up for a game.

“The lads embraced that and it certainly helps using the 3G surface at Stamford.

“People have said the club has never been in such a good position in terms of promoting our youngsters.

Blackstones protect a clean sheet

“Five players have gone on to bigger and better things at a higher level which should be our template.

“Any young centre-forward in the Bourne area should see what has happened to Zak Munton, Jake Mason and George Couzens then think ‘why can’t I achieve that as well?’

“Those lads parted on good terms but you will only learn by playing and making mistakes.

“Every player in our squad this season deserves a medal because it has been a privilege to be in the dressing room with them.

“They have gone out and performed to a level where everybody else in our division says we are the best footballing side they have played against.

“They can’t work out why we are down the league table but it’s all about consistency. We couldn’t put together back-to-back results.”