FOOTBALL: Bourne Town boss backs squad to make progress

Jimmy McDonnell believes Bourne Town’s youngsters can develop into championship challengers if they stick together.

He is backing their ability to make progress and says talent will continue to get a chance to shine at Abbey Lawn.

The Wakes boss said: “If these lads stick together for the next three years, they can run very close for the league title.

“Of course, we might lose a couple and add players but in their early 20s, they can be a top side with consistency and understanding.

“We are trying to do the correct things on and off the pitch at this club. It would be wonderful to get more support from the council and local businesses as well.

“Jake Mason moved to Peterborough Northern Star last week to become the sixth young player who has gone to a higher level this season.

“Our youngsters will get an opportunity to progress. We won’t stand in their way and they can leave on good terms.

“It’s upsetting to lose them but we have to rebuild again and stay 100 per cent with those lads who stay here.”