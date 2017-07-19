FOOTBALL: Bourne Town 2017-18 fixtures

Have your say

Bourne Town have made ground improvements at Abbey Lawn ahead of the new campaign.

The Wakes will be ready to welcome a bumper crowd for the first home game against Raunds Town as part of the groundhop weekend.

A series of fixtures have been released for the opening months - including the derby date against Pinchbeck United at the Sir Halley Stewart Field, Spalding.

JULY

Sat 29: Raunds Town - 7.45pm (H)

AUGUST

Sat 12: Potton United (A)

Wed 16: Pinchbeck United (A)

Sat 19: Burton Park Wanderers (H)

Sat 26: Lutterworth Town (H)

Tue 29: Harrowby United - Knockout Cup preliminary round (H)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2: Olney Town (A)

Sat 9: Harborough Town - FA Vase first qualifying round (H)

Sat 16: Long Buckby (H)

Sat 30: Oakham United (A)

OCTOBER

Tue 3: Harrowby United (H)

Sat 14: Thrapston Town (H)

Sat 21: Stewarts & Lloyds (A)

Sat 28: Irchester United (H)

NOVEMBER

Sat 4: Buckingham Town (A)

Sat 11: Lutterworth Athletic (H)

Sat 18: Melton Town (H)

Tue 21: Harrowby United (A)

Sat 25: Bugbrooke St Michaels (A)

DECEMBER

Tue 26: Blackstones (H)