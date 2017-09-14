FA Cup fever hits Deeping and Rangers are ready to shine on the big stage

Deeping Rangers boss Michael Goode is urging his players to make the most of their chance to shine on the big stage.

Rangers host National League North big guns Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup (12.30ko).

The match is being screened live on the BBC Sport website and Goode believes the clash provides the perfect platform for his players to showcase the talents at the United Counties League Premier Division club.

He said: “There has been great interest in the club and the week has been taken up with nothing else.

“We’ve had some big games in the past few seasons against Rushden & Diamonds, Gresley, a couple of cup finals where we haven’t really done ourselves justice.

“We have probably given the opposition too much respect so hopefully those experiences will stand us in good stead.

“We have had two good training sessions this week and it’s all about going out and playing to the best of our ability.

“The league is our bread and butter, but this is a one-off scenario and it will be a great day for the club.

“Some of our lads have played higher, but they have never been involved in anything like this with Deeping.

“It’s put the club on the radar because everyone in the area is talking about the game and it will be a big day for us.”

Kidderminster are a formidable force in non-league football having won twice won the National League (then Conference) title.

Their FA Cup exploits include victories over Birmingham City and Peterborough United and they are currently a full-time outfit.

Under the guidance of former Watford and Derby County midfielder John Eustace, Harriers have made an indifferent start to the season having won four and drawn two of their 11 league games.

Deeping go into the game on the back of a four-match unbeaten league and cup run which has seen Goode’s free-scoring side plunder 13 goals in the last three games.

Goode continued: “We have had a couple of reports on Kidderminster, but we will not be changing the way we play.

“We need to get our game right, defend solid and work hard to stay in the game because we will create chances. We are not going out to make the numbers up.”

Goode is also hoping for a big turn-out of support after his side equalled their record-breaking run in the competition which brought a club best attendance of 635 when Deeping were defeated by Rushden & Diamonds.

He added: “I hope the people of Deeping turn out, even if they’re not football enthusiasts, because it’s a big event for the town.

“The raft race and beer festival is always well supported and I hope the people support us for this.

“It’s a brilliant occasion for the club and hopefully it will encourage more people to attend because it will be a great day of football and hopefully we will do ourselves justice.

“It’s a big day for the management team as well. We do it voluntary so it’s great to be part of an occasion like this.”

Danny Bircham will continue in goal for Rangers with Richard Stainsby still sidelined with injury. Henry Dunn returns to the squad while centre half Jonny Clay is fully fit after being rested for the weekend win at Sileby.

Entry prices for Saturday’s match are £8 for general admission, £5 concessions and £1 under-16s. The match will kick-off at 12.30pm.