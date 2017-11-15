Defensive stalwart Jesson suffers suspected broken leg

Bourne Town defensive stalwart Aaron Jesson was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg in Tuesday night’s United Counties League clash at Harrowby United.

Jesson was injured in an incident that saw Harrowby striker Sam Grouse red-carded in the 91st minute of the Division One contest.

He was due to have an operation on Thursday at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Grouse had earlier bagged a brace to help the Arrows to a 3-0 victory. Jack Gurney was also on target for the hosts who ended Bourne’s seven-match unbeaten run.

Full report and reaction in Friday’s Bourne Local and the Bourne edition of the Mercury.