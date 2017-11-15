Defensive stalwart Jesson suffers career-ending injury

Bourne Town defensive stalwart Aaron Jesson suffered a career-ending injury after breaking his leg in two places in Tuesday night’s United Counties League clash at Harrowby United.

Jesson was injured in an incident that saw Harrowby striker Sam Grouse red-carded in the 91st minute of the Division One contest.

The 37-year-old was operated on at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital on Wednesday where his leg was plated after the double fracture.

Wakes joint boss Jimmy McDonnell said: “It’s the second time that Aaron has broken his leg, so at 37, I think that will be it for him playing wise.

“We as a club will be doing everything we can to support him and help him and hopefully we can keep him involved in some capacity.”

