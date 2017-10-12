Crucial clashes could define Wakes’ season

Joint boss Phil Gadsby believes the next run of matches could define the Wakes’ season.

Bourne host Thrapston at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday (3pm) knowing that victory will see them leapfrog their visitors in the United Counties League Division One standings.

They then host struggling Oakham United the following week and, with games in hand on the teams above them, a run of wins could catapult them among the leading lights.

Gadsby said: “It’s a big game for us on Saturday because we’ll go back above them if we can get the win.

“These are the sort of games that will define what we are about. It’s the sort of division this season that a run of three wins can put you into the top eight, but a run of three defeats can drop you into the bottom four.

“It’s important we keep picking up points and put some daylight between us and the bottom half of the table.

“We want to be looking upwards and getting ourselves in that chasing pack by winning our games in hand.

“We have played a lot of the teams above us already so we just want to keep going. We want the lads to keep doing what we’ve been asking of them and hopefully we can surprise a few people.”

Kev Elgar and Jack Botterill both return to the Bourne squad after missing last weekend’s 4-4 draw away at Lutterworth Town.

Robbie Pearce remains sidelined for another week with an Achilles injury while Jordan Avis is also out with a knock which he picked up on Saturday as Bourne battled back from a 3-1 interval deficit to claim a share of the spoils.

Gadsby added: “We showed a lot of character to pick ourselves up at half-time.

“We would probably have taken a point at half-time but, if the game had gone on for another five minutes, then we might have won it as the momentum was with us.

“They are going well in the league so you’ll always take a point away from home so we couldn’t be too disappointed.

“We just need to do a little bit better as a team defensively this Saturday and hopefully do as well going forward.”