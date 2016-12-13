BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Neil Johnson rounds up the latest action...

Lincs Junior Cup

In the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup, Coningsby’s excellent cup run continued with a 3-2 home win against Peterborough League outfit Stamford Lions.

Coningsby opened the scoring through Shaun Boothby’s low drive in the first minute.

But their lead only lasted 10 minutes when they failed to cut out a cross.

The rest of the half was evenly contested with both defences performing solidly.

Coningsby regained the lead 15 minutes into the second half when a penalty was awarded when Sean Boothby turned on the ball only to be brought down by a Stamford defender.

The referee immediately pointed to the spot and Boothby stepped up to score his second goal of the game.

Coningsby couldn’t believe their luck soon afterwards when Jamie Congalton pressurised a Stamford defender to pass the ball back to his goalkeeper, who unfortunately let the ball slip between his legs, allowing the Coningsby striker to continue his run and tap the ball into an empty net.

Stamford now had no option but to throw as many men forward as they dared and they were rewarded when a high cross from the left wing deceived all Coningsby’s defenders and the Stamford right winger controlled the ball and drove it into the far corner of the net.

The last ten minutes saw Stamford continue to push forward but the Coningsby defence stood firm.

Boothby narrowly missed another chance when a shot was deflected by a Stamford defender for a corner kick and, soon afterwards, the final whistle sounded blew to herald a fine 3-2 win for Coningsby and a place in the quarter-finals.

Coningsby have been rewarded with another home tie against Langtoft United.

Two second half goals from Liam Papworth secured Spilsby Town’s passage into the quarter-finals of the Lincs Junior Cup against Premier Division rivals Benington.

The hosts created the better chances during the opening period before finding their finishing touch after the break to end Benington’s brave challenge.

Spilsby have a difficult away tie in the quarter-finals when they travel to Lincs League side Skegness Town.

Leverton conceded two soft goals as they crashed out 2-1 at home against North Somercoates United.

Leverton were off to a bad start against North Somercotes when a speculative long-range shot hit a divot on the ground and diverted past the home keeper to make it 0-1.

Things were very even until the 68th minute when a corner was diverted past the home keeper to make it 0-2.

This finally stirred the Leverton side to pour forward and a barrage of attacks was rewarded when a great cross from Ben Reeson found Nathan Hubbert six yards out, and he nodded home to make it 1-2, and set up a tense finale.

A mixture of great goalkeeping and missed chances could have quite easily have seen a different result but the visitors held on by their fingertips to secure their place in the quarter finals.

The full draw is as follows: Coningsby v Langtoft United, Pinchbeck United v Nettleham, Skegness Town v Spilsby Town, Wyberton v North Somercotes United.

Ties will to be played on January 7 (KO 1.30pm).

Taylors Garages Premier Division

Wyberton Reserves and Old Leake appeared to be taking the good will to all men a bit too far as they served up a crazy festive-filled 6-6 draw at the Causeway in the Taylors Garages Premier Division.

The first half saw goals flying in at regular intervals as Wyberton stormed into an early 2-0 lead, with Richard Barker netting both openers before Old Leake’s Kane Watson replied with a double of his own to level the scores.

And so it continued with the half-time score standing at 5-4 to the visitors.

Old Leake added another after the break to make it 6-4 before Wyberton rescued a point with two second half goals.

Kane Watson went on to complete his hat-trick while Ashley Jackson, Adam Tempest and Adam Abell also got on the lengthy score-sheet.

For Wyberton, Reece Beauchamp also scored twice while Shane Brackenbury and Jake Beauchamp also found the net.

Ruskington Rovers also scored six goals when they made the short journey for their local derby encounter at Billinghay.

Ashley Farmer hit a hat-trick while Mark Nemeiksas, Mitchell Gorman and Ben Broome hit The Ruskington goals in a 6-2 away win.

Bradley Walker and Simon Johnson replied for the home side.

The big top-of-the-table clash at Swineshead saw Skegness Town Reserves fall to a 2-0 defeat.

Taylors Peugeot Division One

In the Taylors Peugeot Division One, Railway made their second trip to Fishtoft inside three weeks looking to avenge the recent cup defeat.

And they did just that with a well controlled 3-0 win, taking the lead through a Jak Stephenson corner headed home by Lee Dakin.

The lead was doubled by Curtis Yeatman after a poor back pass left the Fishtoft keeper stranded.

The win was sealed thanks to a second from an on-fire Yeatman following a superb corner from Jak Stephenson.

Paul Crampton hit four goals for Fulbeck United in their 9-0 trouncing of AFC Tetford.

Martin Wilson and Dylan Grocock both grabbed two goals apiece while Dean Jones completed the scoring.

Three early dismissals changed the complexion of the game between FC Kirton and Freiston.

Two Kirton players and another from Freiston were sent packing during the early stages and the visitors took full advantage of their man-advantage as they recorded an 11-3 away win.

Perrie Dale netted an amazing seven-goal haul while Tom Bates and Ty Fravigar both grabbed double-strikes.

Two second half goals earned Woodhall Spa United a 3-1 home win against Old Doningtonians.

Luke Barnett was on target for the Dons in a first half which finished all-square at 1-1 before Woodhall wrapped up the three points.

Tom Richardson, Conor Parsons and Chris Hall hit the home side’s match-winners.

Swineshead Reserves and Kirton Town shared the points in a 3-3 draw.

Matt Hogkiss, Dan Thompson and an own goal earned Swineshead their point.

Friskney were soon left reeling at Horncastle Town Reserves when they found themselves 3-0 behind after just 20 minutes.

Victor Sibert converted a penalty to give the visitors a faint glimmer of hope at the interval before the lively striker took centre stage in the second half.

Sibert scored twice more to complete his hat-trick, while Mashita Bogdan also netted as Friskney completed a fantastic comeback with a 4-3 victory.

Taylors Ford Division Two

East Coast lost out by the odd goal in five when they entertained Billinghay Reserves in the Taylors Ford Division Two.

Scott Dore and Bradley Bell were on target for East Coast but it was all to no avail as Billinghay took the three points following a 3-2 away win.

Joe Stainsby, who hit two goals and Perrie Vacca were on target for Billinghay.

Park United had a comfortable 7-1 home win against Swineshead A thanks to goals from Jimmy Harris (four), Alex Limb, Chris Wright and Ben Liu.

FC Hammers went down at home when they played hosts to league leaders, Sibsey in a crucial top-of-the-table clash.

Kristian Taylor and Perry Meshulam scored the Hammers’ goals but Sibsey came out on top following a 4-2 away win.

Troy Ayton’s recent surprise transfer from Freiston to Wrangle after 30 years service with his former club raised many eyebrows in local football, but the veteran striker soon got back to his goal-poaching ways, hitting a hat-trick in his new side’s 5-5 draw at Kirton Town Reserves.

Sam Husband hit two goals for Pointon Reserves in their comfortable 3-0 home win against Coningsby Reserves.

Mark Smith grabbed the other Pointon goal.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three leaders Wyberton A enjoyed a routine 4-0 away win at basement side Fosdyke Reserves with Michael Reeson claiming his second perfect hat-trick in three weeks, while Jack Reeson grabbed the other goal.

There was another hat-trick performance at Old Doningtonians Reserves where Holbeach Bank striker Dave Wilson’s treble helped Holbeach Bank earn a valuable point in a 5-5 draw.

Stefan Belakov and Daniel Goddard grabbed the other goals for the Bank while Ollie Gedney (two), Ryan Mills, Shaun Scott and Josh Nicholl replied for the Dons.

Chris Lawson’s two goals helped Benington Reserves to a hard fought 2-1 home win over an improving Boston Titans side.

Spalding Harriers’ leading scorer Rafal Marczewski added two more goals to his season’s tally in his side’s 4-3 home win against Leverton Reserves.

The first half was an absolute goal-fest with Leverton taking an early lead when Jack Mitchell’s corner was poorly cleared by Spalding and the ball was fired home with a sumptuous volley from the edge of the area by Karl Shaw.

A penalty for Spalding quickly followed and then a second via a defence-splitting pass saw Leverton behind and in an all too familiar scenario this season.

Sam Bird then struck for the visitors to level up proceedings again after a poor clearance from a corner delivered by Jack Mitchell.

Spalding then struck twice more to make the score 4-2 before Leverton reduced the arrears when a ball into the box caused some confusion, resulting in a defender heading the ball over his onrushing keeper and into the net.

As the second half got underway, Leverton put the Spalding goal under pressure with Sam Bird cannoning a shot off the cross bar, but unfortunately they couldn’t get the equalising goal.