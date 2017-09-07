Boss wants the backing of Bourne for FA Vase clash

Wakes joint boss Jimmy McDonnell has issued a rallying call for support ahead of his side’s FA Vase clash on Saturday.

Bourne entertain higher level Harborough Town in the first qualifying round clash at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday (3pm).

And McDonnell is hoping that the Bourne public will turn out in force to support his charges against their United Counties League Premier Division visitors.

He said: “This is a chance for us to showcase the club and hopefully get a good crowd with good backing.

“There is a real buzz about local football at the moment and it would be nice for us to put on a good show.

“I can’t remember the last time we had a home game in the FA Vase. We will never be perfect, but the club is in a good position at the moment and it’s going really well.

“Hopefully we can get a good crowd down to see what we’re trying to do.”

Bourne have made a solid start to the new United Counties League Division One season which was highlighted by a thumping 5-2 away victory at Olney Town on Saturday.

They face a Harborough side who have lost just one of their opening six Premier Division games and McDonnell sees the clash as a perfect opportunity to see how much progress has been made.

He said: “There is no expectation to get anything out of the game, but we have got a good chance.

“The win last weekend will give us confidence to take into Saturday. It’s a big game and will be a big test to see where we are at.

Bourne go into the Vase tie after recording their biggest win of the season away at a decent Olney side last weekend.

Despite going behind inside the opening two minutes, Bourne bounced back to equalise as fine play from Jack Corby created the chance for Adam Rothery to level.

Rothery then put the Wakes in front before Eddie McDonald netted his first goal of the season.

An undefendable cross from Robbie Pearce was turned into the home net by an Olney player before top scorer Jezz Goldson-Williams rounded off the rout to the delight of McDonnell.

He said: “It was a good team performance. We played some really good football the previous Wednesday against Harrowby, but didn’t get our shots away.

“I just wanted more of the same. We went a goal down inside two minutes, but our reaction was top drawer.

“Not many teams will go to Olney this season and do that to them. We looked like we would score every time we got forward.

“Defensively we were strong. Dan Flood was outstanding while James Zealand had his best game for Bourne.

“Eddie McDonald, Robbie Pearce and Adam Rothery were all on the top of their game and we looked really good. Olney are no pushovers. They are a good side, but our win was well deserved.”