Are you ready to deskercise? Get fit at work with the Eight Week Challenge

Ever find yourself sat at your desk wishing you could just get up and do a bit of sport instead?

Well the good news is that is now being actively encouraged to do just that... for your own good.

In a bid to get workplaces more active more often, Lincolnshire Sport is challenging you to take up the Eight Week Challenge.

Don’t worry, this isn’t an intense training programme or a weight loss plan, but a simple initiative that asks you to make small changes to your working day.

Lincolnshire Sport are encouraging workplaces from all over the county to add some physical activity into their day, whether it’s a quick game of table tennis in a break or a short walk at lunch.

Many adults in the UK spend more than seven hours a day sitting, and this typically increases with age to 10 hours or more.

Studies conducted by the NHS have linked excessive sitting with being overweight and obesity, type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer.

In order to combat the risk of ill health by sitting, the Start Active, Stay Active government report recommends breaking up long periods of sitting time with short bouts of activity, even if its just one to two minutes at a time.

The Eight Week Challenge starts tomorrow (Monday), and will end on Friday, March 3.

For more information visit www.lincolnshiresport.com/workout