Young readers get their reward

More than 70 children have been presented with awards after completing a library’s summer reading scheme.

Poet Toby Woods handed over certificates and medals to the youngsters at Deepings Community Library, watched by parents.

About 120 young bookworms aged three to 16 took part in the scheme – twice as many as last year.

Coun Judy Stevens, of the Friends of Deeping Community Library, which took over the running of the centre last year, said: “We were delighted with the uptake. This was a real answer to those who said libraries were no longer relevant.”

This year’s scheme encouraged children to read six books duing the holidays, on a theme ‘aninal agents.’

Saturday’s event also included face painting, literary tattoos and magician Keith Downs, who made balloon creatures.

