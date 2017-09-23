Workforce moves in to create new playarea

Workmen moved onto the Wellhead in Bourne on Monday to start work on a new £110,000 playarea.

Bourne2Play raised the huge amount of money to fund the new play equipment, which has been designed to reflect the significance of Bourne Castle after advice from Historic England.

New fencing and safety surfacing also form part of the project, which was the brainchild of four parents who in 2014 set up the charity to improve the play park.

Bourne Skip Hire kindly donated skips, rubbish disposal, topsoil and gravel to the project - estimated to be about £4,000 worth of help - and Chris Seggie, the owner of Bourne Skip Hire, went along to see the workmen in action this week.

Anna Rogers, Bourne2Play chairman, said: “After three years of hard work we are very excited that the new play area is being installed.

“It’s going to be an amazing place for families in Bourne to enjoy and the whole community has helped to achieve it.

“We are very grateful to Bourne Skip Hire for donating the skips and for additional pledges recently made by BGL, Sainsbury’s and the Bourne Round Table.

“We are still fundraising for picnic benches and tables if any local businesses would like to help with the project.”

The installation will take around four weeks and the park is expected to open in mid-October ready for the half term holiday.