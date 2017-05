A woman and a 12-year-old boy were taken to hospital after their car rolled over last night.

Police were called to the road between Ryhall and Great Casterton about 5.25pm after the crash involving a Volkswagen Polo.

Fire and rescue crews from Stamford and Oakham were called to free the pair who were trapped in the car, using hydraulic equipment.

The road was closed for some time.

Police were unable to say which hospital the injured people were conveyed to or the extent of their injuries.