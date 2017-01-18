Visual artist Tim Mann to showcase new work in Stamford

Artist Tim Mann is to showcase a selection of his work in Stamford tomorrow (Thursday, January 19).

Tim, 49, grew up in Stamford but now lives in King’s Lynn. He will be at the Javawocky coffee house, at 72 High Street, between 5pm and 7pm, with his exhibition One Year Later.

One Year Later is a collection of new work made over a period of one year. It represents his “return journey after a long physical and emotional separation”.

Using his own body as a template along with different abstract marks and counters he uses time to record this journey.

Tim said: “For the first time, I celebrated myself in my work and using my own presence as an individual I am telling my story of this cathartic journey. I used the daily process of making work to acknowledge my own existence, celebrating and marking my presence in that time, with days, weeks, months or a year as a motif. My journey is about learning to go forward, and return, with a renewed sense of self – free of compliance, guilt and obligation.”

As previously reported here, Tim is currently working on plans to create a unique portrait of Stamford by drawing around up to 10,000 local residents on a huge canvas.

The thousands of charcoal outlines will overlap and come together to create a unique piece of art. It will be the latest in a series of collaborative Crowded Room’ pieces of art which Tim has created.

He is planning to create the artwork in a busy town centre location in March – and to put the finished creation on show at Stamford Arts Centre between between March 27 and April 19.

For more information, or to pledge your support, contact Tim via timmannartist.com or visit www.facebook.com/timmannart