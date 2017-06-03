Visitors ‘really enjoy’ country fair

Crowds flocked to the 10th Burghley Game and Country Fair at the weekend.

The grounds of Burghley House were bursting with workshops, food, drink and countryside activities for Burghley Game and Country Fair on Sunday and Monday.

Burghley Game and Country Fair. By Lee Hellwing.

Included at the fun-filled event was a wide array of family entertainment such as gun dog displays, ferret racing, and have-a-go at archery and angling sessions.

Mark Hulme, one of the organisers of the event, said the response by visitors to this year’s show had been positive.

“They really enjoyed the show and they will be coming back again next year,” he said.

“We have been looking through Facebook posts and everyone says they enjoyed it.

“It is just a very good day out, if you are into country shows you can come and shop and come and fish.”

Mark added there were fewer numbers of visitors than expected on Monday after weather forecasters predicted rain throughout the day despite it only raining in the afternoon.

Visitors were dazzled by exciting displays in three main arenas such as a performance by the Shadowquest Dog Display Team, which included an abseiling spaniel, and horse boarding - an exciting extreme sport, where a boarder is pulled at speeds of up to 28mph around a series of obstacles by a galloping horse.

There was also a craft village inside a huge marquee with a wide variety of items for sale.

Visitors were able to enjoy an insight into the world of crafting, as demonstrations such as glassblowing and blacksmithing were taking place throughout the event.

Crowds were also wowed at a designated chainsaw carving area, where an expert team of carvers produced sculptures using reclaimed timber from a number of sustainable sources throughout England.

Anglers were catered for in an angling arena, which included a fly-casting accuracy and fly-tying competitions.

There was also a host of food and drink on offer, such as cheeses, wines, real ales, meats and pastries. More culinary delights could be found at a piazza with outlets selling food from around the world.

