VIDEO: Talented 14-year-old singer from Rippingale will appear on The Voice Kids

A talented 14-year-old singer from Rippingale who was trained at a top US arts school is set to feature on the children’s version of The Voice.

Tabi Gervis, a Bourne Academy pupil, will perform on ITV’s, The Voice Kids, which follows the same format as the adult version of the show, and will be attempting to impress judges will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones in an effort to win a prize of a £30,000 music scholarship and a trip to Disneyland Paris.

Tabi Gervis at her Rippingale home. Lee Hellwing.

The teenager, who performs a wide variety of genres including pop and country, has to remain tight lipped about the precise details of her experience on the show due to ITV rules but says she enjoyed every minute of it.

She said: “It was a really cool experience. I got to meet all the other kids on the show. The bands that back us were so good. The vocal coaches were amazing as well.

“You could be sitting there and then two minutes later they say to you,‘you need to do some filming’.”

Although this is her debut on UK television screens, Tabi, who moved to the area in 2015 from Lexington, Kentucky where she was born, has immersed herself into the local music scene,

In Lexington, Tabi attended School for the Creative and Performing Arts, studying saxophone and voice, and was a regular in musical theatre shows.

Studying at the school flung open many doors for Tabi and helped her gain her a place at the KMEA All-State Honor Choir, one of the most prestigious choir in the region,

She even performed with the choir in front of Bill Clinton and at the opening ceremony of The Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games, on the same bill as country music star Wynonna Judd, with Muhammad Ali in the audience.

Tabi has performed at local events including the switching on of both Bourne and Stamford Christmas lights last year.

She also performs at open mic nights at the Hare and Hounds in Haconby and The Cellar Bar at Stamford Arts Centre.

The singing sensation turned heads at the Grantham Music Festival where she has performed for the past two years and walked away with four trophies in 2017.

What’s more, the teenager finds time to be a Stamford Youth Theatre member and will play the Lady of the Lake in its version of Spamalot, at Stamford Arts Centre, today and tomorrow.

Tabi is also singing at events in the summer such as Uffington G Fest on July 1.

Soon after heading to the UK, Tabi was so keen to find her creative side again that she booked herself a slot at the Hare and Hounds open mic night - despite her parents knowledge - and ever since she hasn’t looked back.

She said: “It was so weird coming from an environment where there was so many people that were so like minded in what they wanted to do. Going into a normal school, there wasn’t as many people that were artistic, so I started singing and that was how I got through it.”

Tabi has music running through her veins and is dead set on making a career for herself in the music industry.

“I just want to do what I love for the rest of my life. I just love being on stage.” Tabi said.

Tabi’s proud father Hal Gervis, an operations manager, said he backs his daughter’s ambition, adding: “From a parents perspective, one of the things you want to do is see your child finding something they love and get lost in it.”

Tabi is expected to appear on The Voice Kids on Saturday, July 1.